Senate's first meeting of the year focused on cleaning up convocations, after two incidents surrounding convocation speakers, and updated syllabi to match the new self-declared absences policy.
Western University's last two graduation ceremonies have drawn fire. Both in June and October, male honourary degree recipients alluded to Western's vintage party culture and made controversial remarks.
The first, Aubrey Dan, said Playboy magazine was right in claiming women at Western were attractive. The second, Stephan Moccio, reminisced about students thanking parents for "dropping off their virgin daughters" in move-in season.
M. J. Toswell, an English professor, raised the incidents and proposed Western create some procedures to prevent them from recurring.
She also brought up an instance where a graduate of colour was allegedly stopped by campus police during the June 2019 for "security reasons." There was no mention of who the student was or what happened thereafter.
"We’re gonna work together to have a convocation that doesn’t have those kind of moments," said Alan Shepard, in the first senate address of his presidency.
Later in the meeting, Senate revised its undergrad syllabi policy, after some professors complained about not knowing how to handle the student self-reported absence, which applies to work worth less than 30 per cent.
The policy requires instructors to outline a course's entire information so students have better access to accommodate their academic year.
The meeting ended with question period, which raised ongoing negotiations between Western and its librarians and archivists union.
Amanda Gryzb asked Western for an update on the bargaining, which has stretched since the summer.
Catherine Steeves, Vice-Provost and Chief Librarian, said it is a "complicated project," but did not comment further.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest