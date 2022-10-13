Western’s Senate will debate a potential new policy, the Declared Absence Without Documentation program, to replace the defunct self-reported absence system on Friday.
According to the draft policy, the DAWD program will allow students to declare an absence without documentation if extenuating circumstances prevent them from meeting academic requirements.
Students will be allowed a 48-hour absence period to cover any coursework, including in-class attendance, tests, assignments and presentations if they use a DAWD, similar to Western University’s previous SRA policy, which was axed last spring.
Unlike SRAs, which gave students two absences for all courses for the entire academic year, students will be allowed to declare one DAWD per course. Any other absences must be addressed through Academic Counselling. Like SRAs, declared absences could not be used in the final exam period.
The draft policy does not note a maximum assessment weight to which a DAWD can be used — SRAs could be applied to any coursework worth less than 30 per cent of a final grade— but professors may choose to designate one assessment per course as not being covered by DAWD. In this case, students must be offered an equivalent assessment or the ability to submit the work 48 hours late.
The draft reads the DAWD’s purpose is to provide “guidance” to students, instructors and administrators in “situations where students are unable to complete academic responsibilities due to medical, compassionate or other extenuating circumstances.”
DAWDs would not be applicable to second-entry programs, including Education, Law, Medicine & Dentistry, the Ivey Business School or graduate programs.
The draft policy also outlines a separate Declared Absence With Documentation policy that would continue to be managed through Academic Counselling. Students seeking academic consideration for illness or on compassionate grounds will be required to obtain either a Student Medical Certificate for medical illness or a Compassionate Consideration Form for compassionate grounds.
With documentation, students will be able to indicate their period of absence and when they should be able to resume academic responsibilities.
For medical illness, consideration will be granted only when students could not be “reasonably expected” to complete academic responsibilities and will require a doctor’s note. On compassionate grounds, the length of the absence will be determined by Academic Counselling, if not clarified on a supporting document.
