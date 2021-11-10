Western University’s president Alan Shepard hopes to implement mandatory sexual violence training for all professors. The university’s faculty association said they are open to discussions, despite hesitations towards mandatory training in the past.
Currently, sexual and gender-based violence training is mandated for all students in residence. Shepard hopes to expand the program to the rest of campus.
“We’re starting [the training program] with residence but I intend to have it be for all students and then have some kind of training program for all staff and faculty,” said Shepard in an interview with the Gazette. “We haven’t made it mandatory yet, but that’s where I’m headed”.
The training will help faculty deal with sexual assault disclosures, including learning about resources available to survivors, confidentiality, the next steps following a disclosure and bystander training.
This isn’t the first time there has been a push to mandate additional training for professors. In 2020, the University Students Council and Ethnocultural Support Services campaigned for equity, diversity and inclusion training for faculty and staff.
Western’s faculty association opposed the campaign, saying that mandatory training would have to be written into their contracts, which are only up for renegotiation every four years. The next set of negotiations are set to happen in fall 2022.
The president of the faculty association, Nigmendra Narain explained that, while he is open to discussion surrounding training, the union would need to be consulted. Narain has not been approached about the training.
“We would be interested to get our members trained [so] that they are aware of how to handle these matters. But … we should be consulted and engaged to understand what sorts of things are going to be part of that training,” said Narain.
Narain said he hopes the training would be trauma informed, made in consultation with faculty experts and holistic to result in a broader cultural change.
“So if there is mandatory training required of our faculty members … this is in the employer's purview to do but then we consult about it, but we think it should have the broader goal of changing the culture,“ said Narain.
Narain said the faculty union may view Shepard’s push for sexual violence training differently than the USC’s push for anti-racism training because of the authority of the parties behind the proposals.
“We're talking about different apples and oranges here. When there is a proposal that is brought to us as employers and employees, then we would consider that accordingly,” said Narain.
The USC still hopes to have conversations about anti-racism training for university employees, but supports the pursuit of anti-sexual and gender-based violence for faculty and staff.
“We strongly believe this is a positive step towards prevention and is included in our recommendations to the university,” said Ziyana Kotadia, the USC’s vice-president of university affairs. “However, the USC would be remiss not to mention that EDI training can equip our faculty to contribute to a positive change in our campus culture and we hope they consider this.”
Despite the union’s openness to sexual violence training, any mandates proposed for professors will have to go through negotiations with the union.
Shepard explained that he hopes to work with faculty to implement the training.
“We’ll try to work with our employee groups. I’m hoping that people will welcome it.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest