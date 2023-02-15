Western president Alan Shepard said in an interview with the Gazette that scientific evidence supported the university’s decision and timing to end the mask mandate on campus this month.
Western University terminated its mandatory masking policy in instructional spaces with immediate effect on Feb. 6. Western faced backlash from the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association and some professors who questioned the decision’s timing and raised concerns about the risk to immunocompromised students and staff.
Shepard said the incidence of COVID-19 in the campus community is “extremely low,” so the risk exposed to immunocompromised staff and students has reduced.
“The public health officials came out with some new data on not [having] a need for masks and our wastewater numbers were showing very minimal activity on campus so it seemed like the right time,” Shepard said.
Western wrote in its COVID-19 campus update that the university is following the province’s chief medical officer of health’s update in January, which said they observed a decline in COVID-19 and other respiratory illness activities throughout the province.
Shepard explained he was not directly involved in consultations with immunocompromised people in the community. He said these consultations were done by a team of experts.
For the timing of lifting the mandate, Shepard said he felt that, once the decision was made, it was important to implement it immediately.
“Once you’ve decided that you don’t need masks as you’re following the science, then you don’t impose masks just because,” said Shepard. “We’ve tried to have the lightest possible touch.”
Western is still strongly encouraging masking in classrooms and other crowded, indoor spaces. The university dropped its vaccine mandate in November.
“We were the first university in Canada to require vaccination to live in residence, going back to 2020,” said Shepard. “So we try not to overstate things.”
King’s University College has yet to lift their mask mandate. Huron University College followed the university’s decision lifting its mask mandates. Brescia University College did not have a mandate this term.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest