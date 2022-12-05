Alan Shepard has been re-appointed for a second term as Western’s president, leaving him in the role until June 30, 2029.
Western University’s Board of Governors made the unanimous decision following extensive consultations by a presidential review committee over the past several months. Western’s stakeholders “overwhelmingly” support extending Shepard’s presidency term, according to Western’s news release.
Shepard became the university’s 11th president and vice-chancellor on July 1, 2019 after seven years as president of Concordia University.
Shepard said, in an interview with the Gazette last week, his goals for 2023 are growing student enrolment, building up Western’s reputation, improving the student experience with health and safety and helping students prepare for careers.
The university expects to expand its student population to 50,000 by 2030, including undergraduate, graduate, postdoctoral and lifelong learners, according to Western’s strategic plan, Towards Western at 150, that Shepard led the launch of in June 2021. There are currently 36,904 students enrolled at Western for the 2021–22 academic year.
Shepard said he believes the most influential Canadian universities that provide the best opportunities are ones with more students, but Western is “stuck in” the mid-size category with under 40,000. He added the university will be rewarded with more funding from the government for larger enrollment.
“We are in this no man’s land between large and small,” said Shepard.
“I am always focused on reputation … from the academic angle, social angle, building our sense of influence that we’re one of the leading universities in Canada,” said Shepard.
Shepard said the university will expand their experiential learning opportunities and provide more support when students look for jobs in 2023.
Western Board of Governors chair Keith Gibbons said, in Western’s release, Shepard “is the right person to guide Western as it continues towards global recognition for excellence in teaching, research, and impact — which is felt not only here in London, but across Canada and around the world.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest