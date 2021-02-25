The average price of renting in London has steadily increased over the years. But, as students debate whether to sign a lease for fall 2021, higher vacancy rates could alter the market.
Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, Western University’s Off-Campus Housing office advised students to not make any decisions for next year’s living situation just yet — unless they are absolutely sure they will need to be in London.
“We have been suggesting they hold off until they know what the university is doing,” said Glenn Matthews, Western’s Off-Campus Housing services’ housing mediation officer.
Western recently announced plans to hold classes in-person next year but admits the administration might have to pivot their plans due to the unpredictable COVID-19 vaccines and variants.
“That's the thing, we're all guessing,” Matthews said. “What is the pandemic going to do? How long is it going to extend? What's going to happen with the university next fall?”
The pandemic has brought uncertainty for landlords as well as tenants, with lower in-person attendance at Western creating rising vacancy rates in areas near campus. However, Matthews said London continues to see the average rental price grow proportional the the rising cost of living over the years.
“Typically, the rental supply market in London has been very healthy for students over the last 25 years,” Matthews said.
According to Matthews, there are plenty of options for those looking to rent in London now and for next year.
“I think there will be some students that will be happy to be back in London renting off-campus or in residence and there will be some students that will be happy to [remain] home."
Off-Campus Housing continues to list average rent prices from May 2019 — a year prior to the pandemic. Nonetheless, Matthews assures rental prices did not change drastically during the pandemic.
“[It’s] hard to say what the pandemic would have done to the prices, but we weren't in the office for part of last summer," he said. "I don’t think the numbers have changed that much.”
If higher vacancy rates persist as students opt to stay home, London's rental market trends could see a dramatic shift. This change would depend on how long the pandemic — and consequently, remote learning — will last.
“If there is an oversupply of units, generally speaking, the [average] price would normally either stagnate or go down,” Matthews said.
To no surprise, vacancy rates in London’s student neighbourhoods have increased this past year in some areas more than others.
The Canadian Housing and Mortgage Corporation website notes Downtown North, which comprises the neighbourhoods around the Oxford Street and Richmond Street intersection has been particularly affected by lower in-person attendance at Western. This zone has seen a jump in vacancy rates from 1.8 to 5.9 per cent in the past year.
Old North, which includes neighbourhoods near the university’s main gates, like Broughdale Avenue, seem less impacted, with vacancy rates increasing from 1.7 to 2.7 per cent in the past year. Matthews explained that this lower vacancy rate is probably because the neighbourhood is in closer proximity to Western’s campus.
“Over the years, more and more students have tried to be closer to the school, and that's part of the society we have, [with] people wanting to be close to where they have to get to,” Mathews said.
“You pay a higher premium for being close to campus and you pay more money for a newer build.”
For those worried about signing a lease in London next year, Matthews assures students there's no need to panic in making a quick decision — the market is full of choices for students.
“All I know is, if the markets have been anything like they've been in the past, students aren't going to have problems finding housing.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest