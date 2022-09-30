Six USC voting positions on the USC are currently vacant, leaving FIMS, Brescia and Dentistry without representatives and Science short one councillor.
Byelections are currently underway to fill the roles. The Faculty of Information and Media Studies Students’ Council is hoping to elect a president and councillor, the Science Students’ Council is aiming to elect one councillor, Brescia University College Students’ Council is hoping to fill two councillor positions and Dentistry is looking to fill one councillor position through the fall byelection period. All of these positions have voting power in the University Students’ Council.
The byelection period for vacant positions on FIMSSC and SSC began on Sept. 19 and voting will take place from Oct. 11 at 8 a.m. until Oct. 13 at 8 p.m..
Byelection results will be announced by Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. through social media on SSC and FIMSSC accounts.
“Byelections are a regular occurrence and have been held in three of the last four years,” said Mason Brown, the USC’s chief returning officer, who heads the The Elections Governance Committee assisting the FIMSSC and SSC in running their byelections.
Brown said, because these are faculty byelections and not a general election, “the onus is largely on the faculty councils to advertise their vacant positions and engage both prospective candidates and voters.”
Only students from relevant faculties and groups — the FIMS, Science, Dentistry and Brescia — will be able to vote in the byelections.
“I think it’s very important, it’s almost integral really, to fill these positions,” said USC president Ethan Gardner. “Each faculty has different needs and wants, and they should have someone who is able to represent their voice at council meetings and make sure that their priorities are valued just like any other faculty.”
Gardner explained students may have withheld from participating in these elections last year due to COVID-19 and burnout “especially with zoom fatigue and not being able to be in-person and do as much as they would have hoped to do.”
But Gardner is confident that, with the return to campus, students will be more engaged and learn more about these roles.
“I think it is unlikely [these positions] don’t get filled … A big thing is that we hope to see enthusiastic students that are running for these positions,” he said.
“One thing that the USC can definitely improve on is communicating the power that these student leaders have and the difference they can make on campus … It’s really important for students to know they can get involved and just feel empowered to get involved in these positions as well,” Gardner continued.
The EGC will not have any role in the Brescia and Dentistry byelections. Brown said he is unaware of how those councils will choose to manage their elections process or address any vacant positions on their councils.
BUCSC president declined to comment on the council’s elections procedure and Dentistry’s student council could not be reached for comment.
The policy governing all EGC-facilitated elections is Bylaw 2 in the USC policy manual. Brown noted Bylaw 2 Part A Section 1.13 and Section 2.3 explain that byelections are included under the definition of elections, and the bylaw applies to byelections as it would to any election.
