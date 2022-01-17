The Don Wright Faculty of Music is launching an early in-person return for performance-based courses Monday while providing online options until the scheduled return date of Jan. 31 for upper-year courses.
Performance-based music students will join clinical students and some professional programs as some of the small groups receive on-campus instruction in January. Vocalists must wear masks all the time while woodwind and brass players can remove their masks only when they are playing. Western University updated their mask mandate last week to medical grade masks at ASTM level 3 or higher.
Western’s Health and Safety Team also provided some Music faculty members and students rapid testing kits and are requiring them to self-test three times weekly.
Those who must do rapid tests are “faculty and students who were required to complete the rapid testing in the fall term and who will be on campus for in person high-risk music-making classes,” according to Michael Kim, dean of the Faculty of Music in an email sent to staff and students Sunday. The kits will arrive today by noon in Talbot College for people to pick up.
Performance-based lessons and large ensembles in the faculty were also run in-person last winter as Ontario re-entered a lockdown and Western moved most courses online.
“I think it's really important that we are returning to some type of in-person sooner than the rest of campus just because of the nature of our courses,” said Meagan Foster, a second-year music performance student. “Lag that happens on Zoom and microphone feedback, all those different circumstances.… It's pretty much impossible to work on the music together on an electronic format.”
The Faculty of Music’s return follows Western’s announcement that upper-year classes will return to in-person instruction on Jan. 31 while first-year students will continue online until Feb. 28. Students in the Faculty of Music who wish to stay virtual may do so until these dates without academic penalty.
In order to maximize physical distancing, the performance-based classes and instruction will be distributed throughout classrooms and larger performance spaces in Talbot College and the Music Building.
“The percussion studio is a really big room. It's not like a practice room. There's a lot of space so we're not really close together,” said Manuel Thomas, a first-year percussion student. “I felt comfortable with that and I never have to take my mask off.”
Residences on campus have already opened to music students who will have in-person courses in January. Thomas, now living in Delaware Hall said he emailed the residence for special permission and moved in on Jan.12.
Performance instructors and ensemble directors will contact students in the coming days with information about their courses’ specific format, location and time.
“It’s up to each individual teacher if they're going to do that as well,” said Foster. “I know someone whose teacher has simply decided that right now, no matter what the date is, they're just going to do online anyways.”
