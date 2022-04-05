Soph applications have been significantly delayed this year, as the university and USC aim to bring reforms to the orientation program, including exploring better training and compensation for sophs.
According to Western University, soph applications are anticipated to come out before the end of April, months later than usual. Western and the University Students' Council, who partner to run Orientation Week, typically released residence soph applications in November and faculty soph applications in January, though this process was also delayed until May last year due to the coronavirus.
USC President Zamir Fakirani said this year’s delays are mainly a result of a need to improve various aspects of OWeek, including improved training and exploring compensation for sophs.
Fakirani admitted that he does not know what soph compensation might look like if implemented, but confirmed Western president Alan Shepard has indicated “he would like to make sure sophs are paid.”
This is the second year in a row applications have been delayed. Last year, faculty sophs were hired as late as June while residence sophs were not given positions in residence. Western attributed last year’s delay and the decision to remove sophs from residence to COVID-19 restrictions, including the need for social distancing in residences.
Carol Guo, a second-year political science student and member of the Social Science soph team, said she loves the idea of paying sophs and hopes delays result in meaningful improvements to the program.
“I would gladly be a soph next year for free, but it’s insane the amount of money that you have to spend throughout OWeek and to be a soph,” said Guo. “OWeek and NWeek I think I spent the most amount of money.”
Guo said she rarely had time to cook for herself during OWeek and often had to stay on campus until early hours of the morning, leaving her little choice but to spend money on food and rides home. While the USC offers sophs taxi chits for rides home, according to Guo, these are limited and offered on a first-come first-serve basis, leaving some sophs to Uber home.
“Things like that just add up throughout the week. It’s not outright costs … but there are a lot of small costs that people don’t realise sophs pay out of pocket for.”
Briana Tang, another Social Science soph, agreed compensation for sophs should be explored, but worried it may change the dynamic between frosh and soph.
“Being a soph is a little different from being a don. We describe it as where sophs are your big brothers whereas dons are kind of the parents that chase you down when they find you with alcohol,” said Tang, a second-year global economics student. “I think compensation might be a little tricky just in terms of the relationship because we're doing it on a volunteer basis right now, but if we're compensated it's treated more like a job.”
Fakirani expressed similar concerns regarding the role of sophs in dealing with sexual violence disclosures considering student leaders employed by the university are contractually obligated to report any disclosures to the university.
“[Western’s Gender Based and Sexual Violence Policy] defines Student Leaders as those that are employed by the university, those that are residence staff members like Dons and RAs, and the policy states that if a Student Leader is disclosed to they have to report to the university,” said Fakirani. “If we’re paying sophs, do they have to do that and if they do that is that survivor centric?”
When it comes to disclosures, Guo recognizes the need for better training for sophs.
“When something happens to [frosh], it is usually sophs that get disclosures because they see us as the most relatable or someone that they can trust rather than faculty or OStaff.”
Currently, Western trains sophs to report disclosures when they occur, a practice Fakirani says is a problem.
“If students know their staff members are going to report to the university and their sophs are, who can they rely on that has an understanding of the variety of support available?” said Fakirani.
In a statement, associate vice-president, housing and ancillary services and interim associate vice-president of student experience, Chris Alleyne confirmed the ongoing talks between the university and the USC.
“Senior leaders recently met with the USC and are reviewing the entire program given the recommendations from the Action Committee on Gender-Based and Sexual Violence,” said Alleyne.
“We agree that Sophs play a vital role in the transition and orientation of first-year students coming to Western and are examining the screening and selection process, training and ongoing supports available.”
