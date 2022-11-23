The Spoke will be replacing the defunct USCEats app with xDine, a new online ordering system, to address the cafe’s long wait times..
According to Keemia Abbaszadeh, the vice-president communications of the University Students’ Council, the USCEats mobile app was facing food order problems, and xDine “was chosen as an improved replacement.”
The USC has already implemented xDine for the Wave — the council’s dine-in restaurant on the second floor of the UCC — and planned to launch the same system for the Spoke after reading week, but experienced technical issues.
Abbaszadeh said the USC has been training staff to be “prepared for the increased order volume when the [system] is launched.”
Through xDine, orders can be made online for pick-up using a QR code at the Spoke’s Cafe Express counter and at the Wave’s bar area. Students can look through the menu in their web browser, and choose a pick-up time for their order — as soon as possible or scheduled.
“It’s possible to conveniently order from class and pick-up when students are ready without any lines,” said Abbaszadeh.
The University Community Centre has been swamped this semester with students standing in line for on-campus eateries including the Spoke, Starbucks and Tim Hortons.
Olivia Grosso, a fourth-year creative writing and English literature student, said she stood in line at the Tim Horton’s in the UCC for 30 minutes before becoming impatient. Grosso said she had come to “quickly get a coffee.”
“It definitely takes time out of my day … it definitely takes time out of studying,” she said.
Staffing shortages have forced several Western University-run campus eateries and food services to close or shorten hours of operation this semester. On-campus eateries closed due to staff shortages include the UCC’s Pita Pit, the Social Science Centre’s Tim Horton’s and the Western Student Recreation Centre’s Booster Juice. The UCC main floor Starbucks was also closed after the franchise found “challenges” with the location’s layout.
Western has already launched its own mobile app, WesternEats, where students can pre-order from some of campus’ lower-traffic eateries.
