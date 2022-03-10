Western is set to host in-person convocation events this spring for the class of 2022, making it the first in-person convocation since 2019.
According to a statement from Western University campus is currently planning to run spring 2022 convocation ceremonies in-person from June 13 to 24.
“These plans will be subject to public health and safety guidance,” confirmed the university.
With all COVID-19 restrictions set to be lifted by the provincial government by April, two months before spring convocation is set to occur, there are no mandates that would prevent in-person ceremonies.
For two years, convocation ceremonies were held online as a result of public health guidelines.
Western confirmed it will communicate more information about convocation plans to students who are eligible to graduate later in May.
Students can currently apply for graduation now on their student centre accounts. The deadline to apply is April 30.
