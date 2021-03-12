Western has postponed the in-person spring convocation this year, marking the second year with graduation going virtual.
After the declaration of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Western University delayed the May and October 2020 in-person convocations, opting for an online ceremony. With the pandemic still in full swing a year later and provincial gathering guidelines prohibiting outdoor gatherings over 25, Western decided to reschedule this spring's in-person celebration.
“The difficult decision was again made … following guidance of public health authorities and with the continued best interests of our community at heart,” an email sent out to graduating students reads. “For those graduating this spring, we know this news will be particularly disappointing.”
Awards, degrees and diplomas will still be granted this year, with virtual ceremonies held in June 2021. Further information on picking up degrees has yet to be announced.
“News of this postponement may also come as a disappointment for those who graduated in 2020 and were awaiting news regarding in-person celebrations,” the statement reads.
But, there may be light at the end of the tunnel for both the classes of 2020 and 2021, as Western outlined hopes to host convocation for both classes in the upcoming fall semester, as COVID-19 vaccines are projected to be widely available in July.
“Please be assured Western is committed to providing all graduates the opportunity to participate in a future celebratory ceremony when it is safe to do so,” the statement reads. ”We are proud of all you’ve accomplished and look forward to welcoming you into the Western alumni family.”
