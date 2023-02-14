In a unique, comedic recap of their year, the USC executive team reflected on their accomplishments with a focus on the return to in-person programming.
This year’s State of the USC was held in Mustang Lounge — the first one in-person after two years online — before the Elections Governance Committee announced the results of the University Students’ Council 2023 elections, which saw Sunday Ajak announced as next year’s leader.
Keemia Abbaszadeh, the USC’s vice-president communications and public affairs, kicked off the night introducing the event as an “inside look for our students as to what we do here, how it affects you and why it matters.”
Each executive member then took to the stage to share a brief overview of their portfolio, highlighting their big wins through a niche interest.
Ethan Biswurm, VP finance and governance, titled his recap “a year of council and clubbing (not the fun kind).” Biswurm’s priorities involved the clubs systems and increasing memberships — which he said tends to “die down” throughout the term. His team held three club sign-up driving events to engage students, including clubs karaoke week and movie week.
Before concluding his speech, Biswurm joked about being elected next year’s USC president “with a 100 per cent vote” and sang his own rendition of Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A,” dubbed “Party in the USC.”
Lauren Jarman, VP university affairs, recapped her portfolio through a Spotify playlist theme, paying homage to her music major background.
As the primary advocate for university stakeholders, Jarman detailed initiatives her executive team brought forward including gender-based and sexual violence advocacy, accessibility disclosure, as well as academic support and resources. She also mentioned self-reported absence replacements, noting it’s “still pending” — a huge platform point for this year’s presidential candidates.
“Advocacy is not stagnant,” said Jarman. “It does not necessarily always start and end within a year, so there’s many priorities and projects we had to pick up and carry on with, and a lot of new ones we’ve been sharing with you.”
For Jarman, her big win was receiving $800,000 from Western University for the Free the Dot. project, saying it is “one of the most well-funded pilot projects for menstrual equity in Canada.” Students can expect to see 150 free menstrual product machines across 50 bathrooms on campus by the end of February.
Jessica Look, VP external affairs, discussed her portfolio’s work to “represent student interests to all three levels of government,” but in BeReal style.
Look spoke about engaging students through their “get out the vote” strategy for the fall 2022 municipal election, hosting Pints and Politics, as well as becoming acquainted with city council to discuss issues such as pedestrian safety, green bins and housing.
On the provincial level, Look advocated for affordability, GBSV prevention and response, and sector sustainability. And on the federal level, she brought topics like student financial aid, student employment and mental health to the table.
Cameron Cawston, VP student support and programming, continued the discussion with a “burn book” style presentation, detailing several events the USC hosted this year, including Orientation Week, the Taylor Swift dance party and After Hours concerts at the Wave — featuring Armani White, Dom Vallie and Killy, among others.
“I’m not much of a country girl but that month was a slay, because everybody wanted to ride a Mustang,” said Cawston about the Purple Boots concert, headlined by the Reklaws.
Cawston highlighted her role on the support side, such as overseeing Food Support Services, which received 710 pounds of food donated by Western, helping Jarman with Free the Dot. advocacy and the hiring of sophs.
Like Cawston, Abbaszadeh focused on finding new ways to engage students with the USC after the pandemic. She explained they had to “re-introduce what the student experience is to every year of students.”
Some core tasks for her portfolio included launching the USC Now app and introducing the Goose Mascot to campus — which for the first few months saw Biswurm inside the costume.
President Ethan Gardner concluded the State of the USC with a fun segment of “USC’s Hot Takes” but not before thanking his executive team.
“One of the benefits of being president is you can take credit for your VPs hard work, which I will do now,” said Gardner. “That is what my year looked like, and thanks to my VPs for making me look so good.”
Gardner rapid-fired through a list of six items he hopes the “next president can start working on.” These items included “the Social Science building should be torn down,” “having two council meetings a month makes it worse” and “no one looks good in purple” followed by a recommendation Western change its official colours.
Gardner also said “Western eateries are simply not good,” though he remained adamant that “nothing will beat the Spoke or Wave."
The outgoing USC president’s final “hot take” was that he has the best exec team.
“I’m blessed to be surrounded by so many smart, capable, attractive executives that make me look so good up here,” said Gardner. “The role of president is to make sure your exec is supported. I’m excited for the next president to realize that and make sure Western is as great as it can be.”
