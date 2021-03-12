Stopping the next pandemic: How bats can help guide future vaccines

A team of researchers at Western are developing a vaccine bank from bat DNA in an effort to prevent the spread of future pandemics — all while in the middle of the current coronavirus pandemic.
Western University has partnered with the Royal Ontario Museum to create the bank by studying bat tissue samples in Western’s Imaging Pathogens for Knowledge Translation Facility.
According to Ryan Troyer, a virologist at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, the project aims to identify the diverse coronaviruses in bats and develop vaccines to combat future outbreaks before they can spread to a pandemic.
In the event of another outbreak, a quick screen of the vaccine library could identify a cure.
“[We want] to prepare a vaccine bank that would allow us to have a freezer full of ready-to-go vaccines for a wide variety of coronaviruses,” said Troyer.
The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, known as SARS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS, and the COVID-19 health crises are several recent coronavirus outbreaks that have swept the world in the last 20 years.
“In each of these cases, there are closely related coronaviruses found in bats, so bats are a good place to look for coronaviruses that have the potential to break out in humans in the future,” Troyer said.
All three coronavirus outbreaks were the result of animal-to-human transmission, making animals who carry these diseases key subjects in the search to identify viruses that can infect humans.
Human destruction of wildlife habitats is the primary cause of increased transmission of zoonotic diseases, Troyer said. As humans take up more land, particularly for agricultural practices, bats and other animals are forced to approach urban areas to find food and shelter, increasing bat-to-human contact.
“The breadth of [bats'] diversity and the fact that they can be hosts to many different viruses makes them somewhat unique within mammals and makes them important animals to study as reservoirs of certain viruses, like coronaviruses,” said Troyer.
The project began about halfway through the COVID-19 pandemic and, according to Troyer, the team hopes to complete the vaccine bank in about two years.
Due to the diversity of coronaviruses, a universal immune response would be a great challenge for more distantly related coronavirus spike proteins.
“I would be very surprised if there aren’t future transfers of coronaviruses into humans and the hope is that we can get a handle on them before they become a pandemic,” said Troyer.
Troyer is fairly certain the next pandemic is a question of "when" and not "if" and he hopes that extensive research conducted in advance will control the next threat of a wide-spread disease.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest