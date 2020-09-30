More young people are being sent to hospital experiencing strokes, and according to a new Western study, it may be the first sign they have the coronavirus.
Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute collaborated on the research project. The team began their project in early March, when they noticed a gap in research and publications on the relationship between COVID-19 and strokes.
“We started seeing some non-typical reports in literature and social media,” said Dr. Luciano Sposato, clinician-researcher in the Department of Clinical Neurological Sciences at the London Health Sciences Centre and the group's leader. “We thought that something was going on, but was not being published in papers at that time.”
Dr. Sposato said COVID-19 is a highly thrombogenic disease — one that generates several blood clots in different arteries or veins throughout the body.
COVID-19 related strokes behave differently than a typical stroke, according to Dr. Sposato. It can be hard to watch for signs of a stroke if someone has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
“Perhaps the most striking finding is that young patients realized they have COVID-19 only after they were admitted [to the hospital] with a stroke,” he said. “For a large proportion of the patients, there was no other explanation for the stroke than COVID-19.”
The research has grown from five COVID-19 cases to 160 cases from Canada, Iran and the United States since starting in May.
Nearly half of patients in the study under the age of 50 had no visible symptoms of the virus prior to the stroke. Among patients admitted to the hospital with the virus, only two per cent will experience a stroke.
“It’s only a small proportion of patients that have strokes because of COVID — I don’t think they should be overly concerned.” Dr. Sposato said. “But the thing about COVID-19 is that we never know who is going to have the worst consequences.”
A fraction of healthy individuals can still experience complications due to COVID-19, but Dr. Sposato stresses it should not be a major source of distress for young adults — rather, it is a reason to take caution and remain socially responsible.
“I just want to remind students that young people in the second wave of COVID-19 can get infected and that leads to transmission to older people — to more vulnerable people.” Dr. Sposato said. “The main reason to keep social distancing and being responsible is that we want to take care of our community.”
