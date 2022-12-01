Western’s Climate Crisis Coalition hung up two banners in the UCC atrium Tuesday morning to call for the university to divest their endowment fund from the fossil fuel industry.
One banner read “Western invested over $64 million into fossil fuels. This means Western is actively profiting off of the climate crisis.” Another read “Divest Now. Your turn Western,” with logos of 12 other Canadian post-secondary institutions that have committed to divesting from the fossil fuel industry by 2023 or earlier.
Around $69 million of Western’s investments are tied to companies in the fossil fuel industry, including $8 million of Western’s mid-term portfolio, $56 million of their operating and endowment fund and an additional $5 million of Western’s private equity portfolio.
“We believe that, until the values of the university are reflected in its endowment funds, the institution cannot rightfully celebrate the claim of adept sustainability efforts,” said Jenna Beecroft, a second-year psychology and philosophy student and CCC member.
Western was ranked first among Canadian universities and sixth globally in the “sustainable institutions” sub-category of the Quacquarelli Symonds Limited World University Rankings for sustainability. Last year, Western joined the University Climate Change Coalition, a group of North American universities working to accelerate local and global solutions to climate change.
In a statement to the Gazette, Western’s vice-president of operations and finance, Lynn Logan, said, “[a]s part of Western’s commitment to reduce the university’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 45 per cent by 2030 and to achieve net-zero by 2050 or sooner, we are aggressively pursuing the decarbonization of Western’s investment portfolio.”
According to Logan, a divestment strategy alone will not get the portfolio to net-zero so the decarbonization approach – reducing or removing greenhouse gas emissions – the university has chosen will have a “larger impact on emissions reductions in the short-term and over the long-term.”
Logan said that Western will “continue to invest in progressive companies and funds that are working toward net-zero, and will divest from those that fail to demonstrate tangible progress toward decarbonization by 2030, as these investments will not contribute to Western’s long-term goals.”
The banners posted on Tuesday morning were taken down after two hours by UCC building staff under the discretion of the University Students’ Council’s manager of reservations and building services.
“The space we chose to occupy in UCC was definitely an intentional choice in considering how to best engage in high student traffic, so having these peaceful protest efforts be so quickly removed seems pretty symbolic of Western’s typical response to climate action demands from students,” said Rayne Pratt, a second-year environment and health student and CCC member.
In a press release, the CCC said “UCC building staff were understanding and respectful, but did not reference a specific USC or Western University policy” regarding the banner removal.
The coalition noted that, given several bulletin boards in the building are not in use nor properly maintained, the banner removal “was an extraordinary action.”
“If the USC wants to ensure posters and signage are approved, perhaps it should ensure that there is a process in place that students know about,” said Sheldon Jack, a third-year biology student and CCC member.
In a statement to the Gazette, USC president Ethan Gardner said “we try to provide as many opportunities to elevate student work as we can, but we are bound by our policies, as well as Western's, to equitably operate within our spaces,” which includes the monitoring banners and posters within UCC.
The USC said it removed the banners under Western’s Policy 1.1, 1.5 and 1.12, as well as the USC’s own Community Standard Policy.
The USC is not currently accepting requests for posters to be displayed in the UCC, but student groups can contact the council to share resources in a digital format. The USC said its postering service “has been a challenge to re-establish since returning to campus.”
The CCC protested the lack of divestment from RBC at Ivey in April but says it has now changed its focus to main campus this school year to focus on an issue “that involves everybody,” according to Pratt.
“As a group, unfortunately, we’ve often been met with a dismissive presence from admin in response to our concerns,” said Beecroft. “So moving forward, we would like to make it clear that our efforts will continue until we see climate action prioritized through divestment at Western.”
