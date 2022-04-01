Fourth-year Western University student Inaara Savani started a fundraiser to support an abandoned 12-year-old Musa Mukidi and his five younger brothers in her home country of Uganda.
Savani, who studies international relations, learned of Mukidi and his brothers’ situation from an article in the New Vision, a Ugandan news site. After Mukidi’s mother tested positive for HIV, his father accused her of infidelity and left the family. Mukidi’s mother soon abandoned the six brothers, leaving the oldest to raise his siblings.
Mukidi’s situation hit close to home for Savani, who said child abandonment is a widespread issue in Uganda.
“[Mukidi’s story is] pretty alarming, but it is also a situation that is pretty normal because child abandonment, homelessness and other associated problems are typical experiences that a lot of children in Uganda are experiencing,” Savani said.
Although Savani is 12,000 kilometres away from Uganda, she’s still determined to help the brothers, starting the Six Abandoned Children: Musa and His Five Brothers fund on GoFundMe.
“I feel a sense of responsibility … even if I’m not there to support them,” Savani said. “At least this [fundraiser] is something I can do and play a role in supporting people back home.”
At time of publication, the fundraiser has raised over $3,000 in donations. Savani hopes to reach her goal of $10,000 and see like-minded students join her endeavors in solving Africa-related issues.
“[This is] a call to action to the African diaspora and allies to support this initiative, create more awareness and educate others,” Savani said. “When you are in [a] position of power and privilege, learn how you can use your privilege in a manner that supports those who need [it] the most.
