No Western students have lost their placements as a result of the LHSC vaccine mandate that came into effect Friday.
According to the London Health Sciences Centre, while over 98 per cent of their workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 84 staff and physicians have been put on unpaid leave as a result of reluctance to get vaccinated. None of the 84 staff are students at Western University.
All Western students were mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 12.
“It is a sad day at LHSC today and there's a bit of a cloud over our organization as some of our team members have chosen to leave us,” said Carol Young-Ritchie, executive vice-president, chief nursing and health disciplines officer and chief quality officer at LHSC. “I want to assure you that those numbers represent a small amount of staff. A large number of staff have had the vaccine.”
Just over 98 per cent of LHSC staff and 99.8 per cent of physicians and residents are fully vaccinated. LHSC also stated that there are 81 staff in the process of becoming fully vaccinated and will resume active duties once they do so.
LHSC is home to University Hospital — located on Western’s campus — Victoria Hospital and other London-based health care facilities.
LHSC expects to work with collective bargaining units as they take on grievances that may arise.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest