Western students say they are struggling to access Western’s mental health supports despite promises from the university to deliver appointments within three days.
Western University said in January that health services would aim to provide mental health appointments within 72 hours with the opening of campus’ new mental health hub. But students say they’re still struggling to receive timely appointments — leaving some waiting two weeks to see a counsellor, which the university attributes to staffing shortages.
Rohina Saidy, a second-year Huron University College political science student, said students who need to see a psychiatrist on campus have experienced even longer waits.
Saidy said she asked a doctor in the Thames Hall building in mid-February for a referral to a psychiatrist. The doctor said the waitlist extends “a couple of months.”
“The doctor said because this is a crisis, I could see a psychiatrist within about two to three weeks,” said Saidy. “Even though I know there’s like the sped up version, it wasn’t great.”
A third-year student phoned the health service in late February for a mental health counselling appointment, but was told the earliest slot was only available two weeks later.
“I was kind of shocked because I didn’t expect such a long wait time,” said the third-year student who the Gazette is not identifying to protect their privacy. “It means that in the next two weeks I will still see myself in a negative mood and think again and again about what I should talk [about] when I see the counsellor.”
The battle against the delay in mental health services has persisted on campus for years. The coronavirus pandemic has only driven the demand for more mental health counseling, according to Terry McQuaid, the director of Student Wellness and Well-being.
In the fall of 2021, 3,327 Western students received mental health counselling support, up from 2,202 students in fall of 2020.
A first-year computer science student, who the Gazette is not naming to protect their privacy, also waited two weeks to see a counsellor after they called Health and Wellness services in September 2021.
“[At the end of my first appointment], I did ask [the counsellor] that I need another appointment and she booked me an appointment a month later, which is something I didn't like,” said the first-year student. “Because sometimes in between those periods I would need to communicate with someone but it's always a month [away].”
Western’s appointment scheduling operates on a “stepped care model,” which recommends follow-up appointments one month after an initial visit with a counsellor. Western blocks some appointment times to save room for students accessing mental health services for the first time. McQuaid explained students are encouraged to engage in online resources or group programming during those intervals.
“There are students who choose not to do group care in between,” said McQuaid. “We're trying to provide all of these different types of services so that we can meet all of the needs for all of the students.”
Western has long tried to shorten its wait times for mental health services and new efforts into big-ticket projects like the Thames Hall renovation and larger counselling staff were the most recent of many.
The Health and Wellness services reform was a major part of the long-awaited, three-year Thames Hall renovation — a $35-million project, $20 million of which was allocated to consolidating all of Western’s health services in the building.
Western’s Health and Wellness services have also hired five additional full-time mental health counsellors since 2018 and promised the uptick in counsellors would mean guaranteed appointments in 72 hours. Craig Cunningham, the manager of mental health services, said Western has “overall” achieved its goal.
The new hiring — funded by a hybrid investment of $800,000 in 2019 — allowed the mental health team to reduce the waiting time from September 2020, according to McQuaid.
“[The five more staff] allowed us in September 2020 to move to close the gap on the timing [students] have to wait,” said McQuaid. “We've been pretty steady in that 72 hours in [the Fall] semester.”
Despite these recent gains, four staff members on Western’s mental health team left Western’s operations recently — either temporarily or permanently — accounting for the current wait times. Two counsellors were on maternity leave around early March and two permanent staff left for careers in private practice, said McQuaid.
The team hired two temporary counsellors to replace those on leave — who plan to return within the next two weeks — “but it does take a couple of weeks for [new] staff to understand the system, the booking policy and the procedures,” said McQuaid.
McQuaid added they also provide same-day crisis appointments and see around five unbooked appointments every day, which are reserved for students who need “immediate help.”
Saidy eventually received two consultations with a psychiatrist in March and began new medications after she was identified as “in crisis” by the doctor in the health services in mid-February.
Saidy said both the psychiatrist himself and the receptionist told her the psychiatrist was “busy,” pushing her next appointment “all the way at the end of April” — over a month later.
“What if the medication is not right for me and it ruins my life, right? How am I supposed to get help?” said Saidy.
While staffing has been precarious this year, McQuaid suggested Western’s mental health services are struggling to keep up with the rising demand.
“I don’t know that we could ever hire enough staff,” said McQuaid. “I don’t know if there’s a shortage. It’s just that the demand is so high.”
