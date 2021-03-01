The University Students’ Council sees new leadership every year in the organization’s executive portfolio consisting of one president — elected by students at-large — and six vice-presidents.
Students voted in Zamir Fakirani as the USC’s 57th president three weeks ago. Fakirani, along with USC representatives and other students, will decide what the 2021-22 executive team will look like.
The incoming and outgoing students' council will internally elect the vice-president university affairs and vice-president external affairs at the annual general meeting March 7. The two advocacy roles and the president are the only elected members of the USC’s executive team.
Up until last year, the two roles were fulfilled by one executive member, the former vice-president role, which was elected by the student body at-large alongside the president in a two-person slate. Last year the vice-president role was split in two, adding a sixth member to the USC’s executive team.
The VP internal is in charge of advocating to Western University’s administration and the VP external advocates to community partners and all levels of government.
While the student body no longer has a direct vote for the two executives, USC representatives — who are expected to vote on behalf of their constituents — cast ballots to decide who fills the VP positions next year.
All ballots are blind, meaning students cannot see how their representatives vote.
“[An internal election by the USC] ensures that the people who are going to be doing a lot of the lead advocating are representative of what students are wanting to be advocated on,” said Matt Reesor, current USC president.
“The outgoing [councillors] being the ones who've seen what it's been for the past year, whereas the incoming will get to maybe see what's to come.”
The USC’s vice-president governance and finance is hired by a panel of the incoming and outgoing USC presidents, a member of council and a member of the Board of Directors.
The outgoing president and respective vice-president sit on all the hiring panels for the executive team as non-voting members. They support and inform the decisions of the hiring panel.
VP finance oversees corporate and USC finances. They also sit on the USC’s Board of Directors alongside the president as a non-voting member.
The panel to hire the VP finance is the only one to not include a student at-large. Instead, that role is fulfilled by a Board of Directors member.
But Reesor said it's important to note that the Board of Directors is made up of students, so they still bring a student-at-large perspective to the panel while maintaining internal expertise of the USC. Reesor believes they are more qualified to pick the incoming VP finance alongside the newly-elected president and a representative from council as they have both a good grasp of the USC’s internal governance and student life.
“Having someone there to provide context and provide that perspective has been really impactful,” Reesor said. “I think it's a good safeguard to ensure that the person we hire is ready for their role.”
The vice-president communications and public affairs is hired by a panel consisting of the incoming president, the outgoing president, the outgoing VP communications, a student at-large and an elected councillor.
The USC’s VP communications advertises USC services and initiatives and is the organization’s media contact.
The vice-president student programs is hired by a panel of three voting members and two non-voting members. The outgoing president and VP programming are non-voting members who provide insight to the USC councillor, student-at-large and incoming president who will make the final decision.
The VP programming organizes events and — outside of the pandemic — is responsible for student engagement during Orientation Week, Purple Fest and other concerts on campus throughout the year.
While the USC has seen many changes in their hiring and election process, students can expect few changes to the leadership structure from the current executive, according to Reesor.
“We have no intention of changing anything from our end at this point, but obviously new executives may see different issues or different concerns and that’s their — and council's — purview to make that call,” he said.
For students wanting a say in next year’s leadership, Reesor advises they push their respective council representatives to vote in certain ways.
Hiring for the other three executive positions take place internally within council, and all five executives will be announced at the USC’s annual general meeting on March 7.
