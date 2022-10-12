Masking in instructional spaces continues to be mandatory at Western despite poor enforcement in classrooms.
Photos across campus show Western University’s masking policy is not being strictly followed — with students wearing no masks, or not masking properly, in lecture halls without social distancing.
“A lot of students, I see them not wearing masks in the classroom,” said Aya Al Darwish, a first-year engineering student, adding that in some classes, professors “don’t care” whether students wear a mask or not.
Alexandra Dassios, a second-year kinesiology student, said professors in two of her five classes remind students to wear masks, but the rest don’t. Even in the classes where her profs do tell students to mask, Dassios said many of her classmates don’t.
“I find when the teachers mention it, it’s probably more than 50 per cent who wear it, but the classes where the profs don’t bother, not many do,” said Dassios. “In my physiology class, they have masks at the front and they’ll mention it, but there will still be a couple of people that don’t.”
Western previously announced on Aug. 22 that masks would be required in instructional settings where physical distancing is not possible, and on Sept. 6, committed to reviewing its policy after Thanksgiving weekend. Western has not responded to requests for comment on its policy review or lack of enforcement in some classrooms.
Nicolas Ngai, a fourth-year commercial aviation management student, said “most” students in his courses typically only wear masks in classes where the professor has expressed a “personal health concern.”
Ngai was unaware masks were still mandatory in classrooms.
Western is the only major university in the province to require masking in some settings. Its decision to continue masking in classrooms came after the university almost entirely dropped its indoor mask mandate — which had been in place for the previous two school years — in July.
During a Board of Governors meeting last month, Western’s president, Alan Shepard, said the rationale for requiring masking in instructional spaces was “if you’re in a classroom, and it’s a required course, you have to be there, you signed up for it. If you’re sitting next to someone who’s coughing and might be sick, you don’t really have the option to get up and leave — of course you can, but you feel under a certain strain to stay put.”
Proof of vaccination with at least three doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine is also required at the university, with students required to upload proof of vaccination by Jan. 9, 2023.
The university’s masking policy has seen both backlash and support from the Western community. In August, a protest against the mask and booster mandates saw over 400 attendees, although the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association has expressed support for masking.
Provincially, masking is only required in long-term care homes and retirement homes — although the provincial government recommends masking for 10 days following a positive test result or exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest