A group of Western students protested the lack of divestment from the Royal Bank of Canada outside the Ivey building in freezing temperatures Friday, declaring the major bank as this year’s “fossil fool.”
Divest Canada Coalition and Western’s Climate Crisis Coalition organized the protest, which saw a little over a dozen students gather with signs on Western Road during a hail storm, with bypassing vehicles honking in support.
“RBC is the fifth-largest [bank] funder of fossil fuel projects in the world, and the number one in Canada,” said Eva Deligiannis, third-year neuroscience student and chair of Western’s Climate Crisis Coalition. “We're really here protesting the link between RBC and Ivey on campus … We just really want students to know that RBC is not the sustainable leader that they claim to be.”
RBC has a long history of connections with Ivey Business School. The bank recruits students from Ivey each year for work and internship. RBC’s predisent and chief executive officer Dave I. McKay is a graduate of Ivey’s master’s of business administration program. RBC’s corporate director Andy Chisholm and Doug Guzman, group head of RBC Wealth Management, Insurance and Investors and Treasury Services, currently sit on the Ivey Advisory Board.
“A lot of [Ivey] students go on to work at very prestigious companies, banks, et cetera. So that's why I think it's important for the business school but I think everyone can find a way to get involved,” said Chris Mohan, Ivey and Faculty of Engineering dual-degree student and former president of the Western Undergraduate Engineering Society.
“We have students who are getting educated about issues and it's important that they have perspective as to what our options are when we’re talking about a just transition away from our current economy,” said Mohan.
The Ivey Business School did not respond to a request for comment. RBC and Western University declined to comment.
The divestment movement is about advocating for institutions and companies to stop investing in fossil fuel-related funds and instead, be reallocated to non-fossil fuel holdings. On Feb. 3, the University Students’ Council committed to fully divesting from fossil fuels over the next three years.
“RBC is continuing to increase their financing of these fossil fuel projects, and that's why we're calling them this year’s fossil fool,” said Deligiannis.
The protestors included organizers and students, mainly from Ivey Business School and other faculties across campus.
Fourth-year biology student Robyn Jeffries participated in the protest because of Western’s lack of actions. “Western says that they want to be a leader in climate and sustainability action. But they're not doing that considering they haven't divested their investment from fossil fuels.”
The Climate Crisis Coalition said they are looking to continue their divestment advocacy in the fall.
