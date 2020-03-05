Over 100 students gathered at Concrete Beach on Wednesday to protest the construction of a pipeline through Wet’suwet’en land in northern British Columbia.
Nationwide protests began after a Dec. 31 decision by the Supreme Court of Canada to allow the construction company Coastal GasLink to continue work on the pipeline.
On Wednesday, 36 universities across Canada held walk-outs in solidarity for the Wet'suwet'en community. Western University students were joined by elders Dan and Mary Lou Smoke, who host a radio show called Smoke Signals at Radio Western that discusses Indigenous issues.
Serena Mendizabal, a fourth-year Indigenous studies and media, information and technoculture student, and Riley Kennedy, an Indigenous studies and community development student, consulted with Student Experience to plan and carry out the protest.
Augustine Mendes, a third-year political science and accounting student, said he walked out of his Transitional Justice 3001 class.
“Our prof was so supportive, she moved our class start time to after the protest,” said Mendes, who also spoke to the importance of protesting. “This is a colonized campus, academia is a very white space so it’s really important for us to stand in solidarity with people who don’t have the same access as we do.”
The protest began with a prayer and explanation of the Wet’suwet’en right to the land in question.
“I am so empowered and happy to be part of this Western community,” said Mendizabal as she opened the speeches.
Another speaker, Sâkihitowin Awâsis said that “what we need Canadians to acknowledge is that colonialism and land theft is still going on. Wet’suwet’en people are being violently forced off their land at gunpoint.”
Protesters marched from Concrete Beach to the intersection of Western Road and Philip Aziz Avenue, and returned to campus to conclude the walkout.
London Police and Campus Police blocked off major intersections like Western and Lambton Road, and Philip Aziz and Talbot Avenue to ensure protestors’ safety.
“I think it’s really important that we support this space, to exercise one's freedom to express themselves in a peaceful and respectful way. [The university] has been working really closely with the organizers of this event to make sure it's safe and everything is planned,” said Candace Brunette-Debassige, a special advisor to the provost Indigenous issues, in an interview.
Mendizabal and Kennedy spoke to the importance of Canadians being involved in Indigenous issues as well as students acknowledging that the land this campus is built on is stolen.
During the march, Mendizabal praised the ability for Indigenous and settler students to come together to show solidarity for the issue.
“We really wanted to focus on what this issue is all about. It’s not just about the pipelines, it’s about First Nations land rights and that was the largest thing we wanted to get across from this event,” she said.
Update (March 4, 5:18 p.m.): this article has been updated to clarify that Mendizabal and Kennedy consulted Student Experience, not that they "worked with" them; and that Kennedy also studies Community Development.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest