The USC and Ethnocultural Support Services are calling on Western to make reporting racism on campus more accessible.
The current system directs students reporting instances of on-campus racism to email Western University’s Equity and Human Rights Services and wait 48 hours for a response. The University Students’ Council and ESS are pushing Western to streamline the process.
“Students don’t know how to do the process and how to do it well,” said Matthew Dawkins, ESS coordinator and second-year School for Advanced Studies in the Arts and Humanities and English student.
“We want to make it so that it’s a lot easier for students to access, so we won’t have to go on a scavenger hunt to find the race and reporting process, and we want it to be somewhere that students can access quickly and easily.”
Dawkins suggested the university put check boxes and clearly outline instructions so students know the steps to get the most accurate support.
“We want to centralize a lot of the stakeholders — staff specifically — who deal with racism reporting and making sure that they are all working as a unit and all the information reaches them together rather than separately and at different times,” he added.
The USC and ESS are also campaigning for Western to outline sanctions for students who commit acts of racism, create and recruit a USC executive role for equity and inclusion and make equity, diversity and inclusion training mandatory for faculty and staff — though they expect these proposals will take longer to implement.
The USC does not have the power to mandate anti-racism training for professors and faculty, as they are unionized and only renegotiate their contract with the university every four years. The USC is pushing for Western to prioritize the mandatory training in the next round of negotiations in fall 2022.
The student groups are also looking to introduce a new USC executive position centred on equity and inclusion on campus as a part of their call to action. There are six USC executives this year, as council added a new vice-president role last year with a new $80,000 portfolio.
“We want to create and recruit an admin role dedicated to equity and inclusion on campus, which almost looks like a vice-president of the university,” Dawkins explained. “Although, it’s not out of the question for a vice-president to amend their current title and job descriptions to take on both.”
The student council consulted with various university departments this semester, including Equity and Human Rights Services and Campus Community Police Services and researched anti-racism policies at other Canadian universities to identify gaps in Western’s racism reporting tools, according to Victoria Barosso, USC vice-president university affairs.
“The USC has been working closely with Ethnocultural Support Services to ensure racism and discrimination is addressed in a serious, timely manner,” Barosso wrote in a statement to the Gazette.
Dawkins said the USC’s consultations and outreach with other ethnocultural clubs, councils and ESS have been instrumental in the consulting process and advocating for change.
“The stuff [ESS] has done has been insane because we have acknowledged the fact that this needs to be done, but more so something that needs to be done well,” said Dawkins. “If Western’s campus is truly supposed to be anti-racist, as we’ve herolded during the summer, then I think this is one of the most integral steps we need to take.”
