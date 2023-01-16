Some Western students reported LTC bus pass malfunctions when they attempted to scan their ONECards on Sunday and Monday.
Students said London Transit Commission bus drivers were aware of the issue and allowed them to take the trip as long as they presented their Western University ONECard.
“I used the bus, the 4B, on Sunday to go to the gym and my pass didn't work,” said first-year computer science student Manan Juneja.
Juneja and Inder Singh, another first-year computer science student, said their passes also did not work at approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday morning on Route 106.
“Yesterday, I was trying to go to the gym and my bus pass didn't work [on Route 4], but today [on Route 13] it was okay,” Alison Valdos, a fourth-year political science and writing studies student.
Caroline Roy, the LTC’s communications manager, told the Gazette in an email that they “suspect this is a Western matter involving the discontinuation of temporary cards which were issued at the start of the school year to address a supply issue.”
Western did not respond to request for comment in time for publication.
Western confirmed a shortage on the chips used to produce ONECards early last semester. Some students who needed a card replaced during this time were given temporary cards and paper passes.
The Gazette could not identify a pattern for specific routes bus passes did not work on, given not all students who went on the same bus reported card errors.
