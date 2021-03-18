There is a disconnect between what employers look for and what Social Sciences and humanities degrees teach, according to a recent article from Policy Options.
Employers look for project-relevant knowledge and practical skills including social and ethical intelligence, which arts programs tend to overlook when advertising.
The study found arts degrees foster innovation and adaptability, while employers look for project-relevant knowledge, such as problem-solving, and skills including social and ethical intelligence and collaborative work.
Despite this hesitation on the part of employers, Social Science is Western's most populated faculty with 6,500 undergraduate students reported in the 2019-20 school year. Science, the second most popular, trails behind by over 1,000 students with 5,300 enrolled in the same time frame.
Arts and Humanities, on the other hand, saw just under 900 students enrol that academic year.
But, the study suggests this disconnect in perceived skills is a misunderstanding between employers and potential employees rather than a problem with the degree, as Social Science degrees often focus on fostering effective collaborative work and problem-solving. The study calls on schools and graduating students to market these skills better.
“[Though] I definitely had professors that would take a more contemporary approach to what they were teaching … there’s a tendency to analyze poems by dead old white men,” said English and theatre studies graduate Camille Intson. “And while that’s a stereotype, it is quite true.”
But Intson believes some classes in the arts do benefit real-world learning, and can prime students for after university and employment. Intson is currently pursuing post-graduate studies in information technology while also working professionally in the arts.
Intson said her formal arts education trained her as a strong writer, critical thinker and adept scholar, which she believes put her ahead of the competition when she applied for her master’s degree.
“I would say that the classes that really influenced my professional artistic practice were the ones that tried as hard as they could to connect what we were learning to the world,” she said.
But, despite Intson's belief that arts degrees teach valuable skills, these programs still face stigma when it comes to graduates finding jobs.
Intson suggests students focus on taking classes that try to apply learning to real-world situations and supplement their degrees with extracurricular activities to equip themselves with valuable — and employable — skills, as long as students’ know how to identify and sell them right.
“When you’re writing cover letters, it’s about pitching yourself as an Arts and Humanities graduate,” she said. “I feel like you have to know the strengths of a liberal arts degree when you’re applying for jobs.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest