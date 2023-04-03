Western president Alan Shepard was the province’s highest-compensated university president in 2022, earning $518,718 between his salary and benefits.
Last year, Shepard earned a $479,600 salary in addition to $39,118 in taxable benefits — making him the highest-paid president of all public Ontario universities. He also received the highest salary of Ontario university presidents and was second to University of Toronto president Meric Gertler for benefits.
This is a decrease in salary for Shepard since 2020 — he earned $484,000 with $37,849 in benefits in 2021 and $484,000 with $38,683 in benefits in 2020. Shepard was appointed Western University’s president in July 2019.
In an email to the Gazette, the university said senior executive compensation reflects a “complex set of metrics and factors,” and “small fluctuations in salaries” can occur as a result.
Even though Shepard was Ontario’s highest-compensated university president, he wasn’t Western’s top earner.
The university’s highest earner in 2022 was Sharon Hodgson, the Ivey Business School’s dean, who earned $578,760. She was paid the 42nd highest salary of all public sector employees in Ontario, and the second highest of any university sector employee — second only to UofT professor Brian Golden, who earned $593,206.
“Business schools compete for leadership talent in a global market in both the public and private sectors, and deans’ salaries generally reflect that competitive landscape," said Western.
Hodgson wasn’t the only Ivey faculty member topping Western’s earnings list. Twenty-three of the top 50 earners — including four of the top 10 — were from Ivey. Another 10 from the top 50 were from the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry.
The Ontario government’s annual public sector salary disclosure — also known as the Sunshine List — provides information about the salaries and benefits of public sector employees paid more than $100,000 annually. In 2022, 1,590 Western faculty and staff made the list.
At Western, the top 10 earners alone made a combined $4,436,667 — and the university’s top 50 earned a collective $17,045,106. For the top 50, this number is up over $500,000 since 2018.
As the highest-paid employees’ earnings increased, so did the number of employees with salaries of over $100,000. In 2022, Western had 1,589 employees making at least six figures. This number has steadily increased over the last five years, with 214 more employees in this category since 2018.
As of the 2020-21 school year, Western employed 2,468 staff and 1,356 faculty members. On the sunshine list, 1,290 Western employees making six figures in 2022 had either professor or lecturer in their job title.
