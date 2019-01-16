Team ForYe announced their candidacy as the first slate in the 2019 University Students' Council elections.
Science Students’ Council president Frank Ye and Social Science Students’ Council president Jared Forman are running for president and vice-president, respectively. The pair have been significantly involved in student leadership during their time at Western.
Ye and Forman served as USC councillors in their third year. Ye, an interdisciplinary medical sciences student, also served as vice-chair of the Advocacy Standing Committee and executive training facilitator at Ally Western during his third year. Forman, an international relations student, has been the vice-president of academics for the Association of International Relations since his second year.
As USC councillors, they worked closely together to pass a number of motions, including motions to mandate sexual violence prevention training for councillors, establish a mature student issues committee and an LGBTQ2+ committee, leading to the installation of gender-neutral washrooms.
Ye and Forman have a long-standing friendship, as they attended middle school, high school and university together. When they first arrived at Western University, they had no intention of getting involved in student politics.
Ye started out as a residence soph at Ontario Hall in his second year, where he gradually grew an interest in student affairs.
“That's where my desire to advocate for students and get involved in the USC really came forward, because I noticed there were a lot of issues for a lot of communities that weren't being addressed by the [University] Students’ Council or by the school administration in general,” he said.
For Forman, an interest in student governance was motivated by personal experience.
“It was only after seeing some troubling instances in residence in first year; particularly, some people I'm very close with who dealt with instances of sexual violence on this campus. That was really the impetus for me to get involved in student politics,” said Forman.
Ye and Forman’s platform highlights six pillars: mental health and wellness, sexual violence prevention, campus sustainability, improved academics, improving the Western experience and increasing campus diversity. Overall, they intend to prioritize mental health and student safety on campus.
With their action plan, they would push to hire more mental health professionals, particularly from more diverse backgrounds. They also intend to expand the currently offered self-defence program to increase campus safety, as well as engage with bars on Richmond Row to provide adequate bystander training for intervening in situations involving harassment, assault or otherwise.
Ye and Forman explained they consulted with over 80 student leaders and community partners to inform their vision and understanding of student experience.
“This platform is a students' platform; it's built with the input of a variety of communities, and we want to be a microphone, particularly for communities who have been ignored in the past on this campus,” said Forman.
Correction (12:36 p.m., Jan. 16): Ye was a residence soph in second-year, not first-year.
May be worth looking into if Ye is applying to medical school this year. Would be interesting if some candidates already have one foot out the door.
Interesting to see the campus attempting to be taken over by liberals. I for one will not be voting for this team. History of self interest and left leaning policy.
Oh boy then you're just gonna love the next team!
Frank is just doing this for med school. he wrote the mcat and has been open regarding his applications to med. if he gets accepted, whats the point? what happens to our president vacancy lol
Yeah I also hedge my whole future on something that isn't a sure thing... You're actually criticising someone for applying to med school? Med sharks be biting!
I hardly think that having applied to med school, or any program really, should be a point for concern regarding candidates. It's an election, by its very nature nothing is predetermined, and the idea that any candidate shouldn't have a backup plan for their future in the event of a loss is either naive, idealistic or both. Candidates in the USC election have to pour their hearts and souls into this process, from months of preparation to a grueling campaign process, so I highly doubt that anyone putting themselves forward would be willing to undergo this process if they were anything less than fully committed to the process, the job and their potential constituents.
Have worked with both Ye and Forman, they are good guys but not the right ones for this job
