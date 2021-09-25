London police (Photo)

A London Police Service vehicle, Feb. 10, 2017.

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being seriously assaulted in downtown London.

Emergency crews responded to a serious assault on the 100-block of John Street at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the victim was assaulted by an unknown male who fled the area prior to police arrival.

It is not clear if the teenager is connected to Western University. He remains in the hospital in critical condition.  

Police are continuing to search for the assaulter.

1
0
0
4
3

Sarah is the Coordinating Editor of culture and sports for volume 115. She was previously a culture editor for volume 114. Email her at sarah.wallace@westerngazette.ca or find her on Twitter @sarahkwallace7

Load comments