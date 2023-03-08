SOGS presidential candidates Kevin Moore and Waliu Alaka went head-to-head in the graduate society’s annual debate on Feb. 27.
The two disagreed on many topics, including graduate student funding, advocacy and the tense relationship between the Society of Graduate Students and the Public Service Alliance of Canada Local 610 — the teaching assistant union at Western University.
Moore, who is currently SOGS vice-president academic, called out Alaka, PSAC 610’s racial equity chair, for comments previously made about SOGS being “in bed with the university.” Moore called the comments “misogynistic and gross,” and maintained the society must keep things professional with the university to be effective advocates.
He also said SOGS has sent a letter to the PSAC 610 executive team over what Moore called “defamatory… and misleading” comments made about SOGS during the TA union’s Feb. 7 campus rally and in a mass email sent to PSAC members on Feb. 9.
“We don't want to devalue the experience of our students feeling that they couldn't go to SOGS or couldn't go to PSAC 610,” Moore explained. “We've offered third-party mediation because we want to continue to work with PSAC 610. Relationships are very, very important to me, and making sure that we're professional and not attacking each other in public spaces.”
Increasing graduate student funding was a critical platform point for both candidates, though they disagreed on how to best advocate for this and higher wages for graduate students and teaching assistants.
Alaka, who is running on a platform of affordability and transparency, said that, if elected, he would support PSAC 610 and push Western to increase funding for TAs and review livable wages annually.
“I want SOGS to be an organization that actually provides good leadership for students that provides solid support for students irrespective of what the challenges are,” said Alaka. “It should be a place where graduate students can relax, feel comfortable, network and speak to one another.”
Moore, who is running on a platform prioritizing advocacy, allyship and accountability, explained the recent work he’s done with the provost to secure a needs- and emergency-based $500,000 bursary fund for graduate students.
Alaka pushed against the bursary, saying it’s the “wrong direction from the university” and that SOGS should be pushing for higher wages rather than an emergency fund.
Moore said, while he understands Alaka’s concerns, he feels the bursary is just the beginning. His other long-term ideas include environmental scans every three years and raising the minimum funding.
“We can’t ignore students that are currently here but will no longer be here to see the other side of what we’re fighting. When we do get minimum funding packages raised, that’ll be great. But we need to help students now,” Moore said.
Candidates also disagreed on how to best manage SOGS’s relationship with Western. Alaka said, in order to achieve better policies and funding for graduate students, SOGS leaders need to resist the administration and keep pushing.
“You don’t have to sour a relationship to advocate for something. You just have to keep speaking about it and ensure that you're ahead,” Alaka says. “We noticed people are resistant to change. So you don't stop to advocate for your members.”
Moore stressed the importance of keeping the relationship with the university confidential and collegial and pointed out there is no collective agreement between SOGS and Western the school has to abide by, unlike with PSAC.
“I need to really reiterate how important it is that SOGS has a seat at that table, because it took us years to get a seat. It took us years to get standing meetings with the higher powers at Western University and we need to maintain those,” Moore explained. “If we lose those seats, our membership suffers.”
In Moore’s closing statement, he teared up talking about his reasons for his candidacy and the long days he’s worked as SOGS vice-president.
“It's been really hard for the last two years. There are days where I work 14 hours. And I get complaints saying that I'm not doing enough, calling me awful things. And in those moments, I really wonder why I want to be president. And I think my friends and family also wonder why,” Moore said.
“But the answer is always you guys. It's knowing that I'm making a difference. I'm only going to make one promise and that's I'm gonna do my best for all of you. I'll give you my all.”
In his closing statement, Alaka emphasized his SOGS goal for better communication, especially listening to its members.
“I believe Kevin [Moore] and myself will keep working on listening and improving leadership to also ensure that all graduate students are better advocated for and get adequate support and also that Western leadership, even two different ideas will be held accountable,” Alaka said.
Voting for the next SOGS president will take place online between March 9 and 10.
