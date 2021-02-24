Western will postpone the opening of Thames Hall's new Health and Wellness Centre until January 2022, after coronavirus restrictions delayed the years-long construction project.
Western University intended to complete the much-awaited renovations in Thames Hall — a $35 million project, of which $20 million is allocated to consolidating all of Western’s health services — by January 2021 and open it to students shortly after.
However, COVID-19 restrictions have slowed the construction process and now the university hopes to see its reopening in 2022, one year after the original date.
The renovations in Thames Hall intended to amalgamate Western’s health services, which are currently sparsely located across campus, into a new Health and Wellness Centre that serves as a central location.
Renovations began in 2019 and are now set to be completed next fall based on current predictions by Jennifer Massey, associate vice-president of student experience. Western plans to transition to the new location over winter break; students will be provided access starting January 2022.
Even with regulations and stay-at-home orders constantly shifting, Massey mentioned planning for health programming in Fall 2021 is well underway.
Thames Hall’s Health and Wellness Centre will house all of Western’s health services under one roof including: student health and wellness services, Western’s medical clinic and mental health and counselling services.
While COVID-19 restrictions mean these services will not be consolidated for another year, the onset of the pandemic has streamlined some of Western’s existing services.
Massey pointed out that switching to online health services meant all students were seen within three business days of requesting an appointment.
Doctors and counsellors at Western have been mostly working remotely through virtual appointments. If a student is in a crisis situation, a clinician can opt to see their patient in person.
Many developments have also been made to diversify Western’s mental health program. New programs include emotion regulation sessions, skills for wellness support, sleep workshops and a pilot support group for Black, Indigenous and other people of colour.
“[These services are] a key element of Western’s health ecosystem,” Massey said.
Moving forward, Western plans to have a mixed modality of services given their effective transition online. Massey claimed these changes will help Western meet the needs of a broad range of students, even once the pandemic has ended.
“Our current plan that we're looking at right now is to provide students with choices,” Massey said. “We're really excited about the ability for us to be able to respond dynamically to students’ needs.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest