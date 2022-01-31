Western Health and Wellness services has moved to the newly-renovated Thames Hall this month, bringing all of campus’ mental and physical health support services under one roof.
The goal of the renovation project is to have a single point of entry for mental health, physical health, equity education and student support and case management, without having to navigate several buildings across campus.
“Before, if students needed that point of care they would have to go to three different locations to get that support,” said Terry McQuaid, Western University’s director of Wellness and Well-being.
The Thames Hall renovation includes an elevated roof in the central atrium, more windows and an east courtyard, all of which allow natural light to enter the core of the building. The new atrium is three-stories high with open staircase.
“We have been extending a lot more routes available to student groups from self care to anxiety management, sleep, hygiene and specific support for ethnic groups. We have an ability to provide workshops in key areas of wellness education for students,” said McQuaid about the new space. “We have also expanded our counselling program so that the individuals providing support come from various different diverse and ethnic backgrounds.”
Students can book appointments for group workshops, crisis counselling and specialized counselling for racialized, international and LGBTQ2+ students.
Offering all wellness services in one space will also help shorten wait times according to Western. The goal is for wait times to be under 72 hours from when a student calls to when they have booked an appointment with a counsellor. For immediate crisis situations, same-day appointments are available.
Renovations of Thames Hall aim to be complete by the end of February but students have already started accessing support and using services in the building.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest