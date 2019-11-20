Starting as early as October, students begin looking into off-campus housing options as it poses a cheaper alternative to on-campus living.
And right around this time, campus hotspots like the University Community Centre are buzzing with housing representatives avidly promoting off-campus rentals to students seeking vacancies for the following year.
While most will live in houses throughout London, many students rent rooms or suites in buildings made exclusively for those at Western University.
The Marq is among several buildings students might choose. But that could be less likely this coming year, as rental season for the Marq is clouded by multiple unflattering reports centring around their windowless bedrooms — which violate local and provincial building codes.
The Marq is owned by Centurion Property Management, a 16-year-old real estate company with student-focused properties across Canada and in the US. Recently, they asked London for 10 months to fix the windowless rooms.
The Marq, like many student buildings, promises an “authentic university experience” along with attractive amenities like an hourly shuttle bus directly to campus, an on-site gym, study rooms and a movie theatre.
“We are focused on student housing and as a market leader, we can be trusted to help provide you an authentic university experience at the centre of it all,” their website promises.
The Marq offers single-person leases, and each room has a key-fob, allowing students to avoid the heftier rental fees of single bedroom units.
But the company has been renting out bedrooms without windows to students since taking ownership in 2012, and it was only revealed last month that these bedrooms violate municipal and provincial property standards.
The Marq is not alone in their targeted marketing strategies. Many off-campus student housing companies, not absorbed by bad news, market with what appears to be a common strategy: photos of rooms decked in Western merchandise and student testimonials.
These companies sometimes advertise in the University Community Centre too, between vendors selling perfumes, jewellery and phone cases. Sometimes it's Luxe, or Redbricks, or Exclusive Rental and various others.
With this advertising stretching far beyond the UCC, students may be less likely to look out for red flags when these companies are an ongoing part of their daily interactions on campus.
And students are usually first-time renters, and sometimes not from Canada. Many are unaware of their rights, or of fair expectations.
