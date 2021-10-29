The USC will open a new multi-purpose lounge in The Wave on Nov. 8, the Monday after Reading Week.
The Break Lounge is designed as a student-centric space on the second floor of the University Community Centre. The lounge will offer study spaces, events and dining for students.
“There was a need on campus for a more flexible space [for] students, ” said Mark Leonard, Senior Manager of Hospitality Services for the University Student’s Council . “We want to introduce something where students felt comfortable where they didn't have to wait in a line or make a reservation and that there [were] no time constraints that they could stay as little or as long as they wanted to.”
Leonard hopes the space gives students a place to study between classes or just get a milkshake with friends. Designed as a student-centric environment, the USC hopes students use the lounge as an interactive social space, not just as for studying.
“This is also a space where we could create some single seating for people that just want to be by themselves and study or have some food,” said Leonard. “We encourage people to come in and open up their laptops and hang out all day, but it's not the only reason that we did it. There's a lot of things going on in this space.”
The Break Lounge will also offer food services. Students can order by scanning QR codes on tables and get their food delivered within 10 to 12 minutes, similar to the Mustang Lounge study space last year.
On opening day, the menu for the lounge will be the same as the menu at The Wave restaurant, including alcoholic beverages for those of legal age.
In the evenings, the space will transform into an event venue with the goal of the Break Lounge hosting its own programming. These include acoustic performances, sports game fan zone, a coffeehouse, trivia and bingo nights. The space will be available to reserve for student groups and clubs.
The idea of the lounge came from student feedback, according to Leonard.
“For students during the day, when they're going to classes, it wasn't the most accessible, they didn't necessarily have time between classes to eat at The Wave and wait in line for your server, wait for your bill and still get to class on time,” said Leondard. “We [also] heard that sometimes students are by themselves on campus, and sitting in a sit down restaurant [can be] little bit intimidating”
Future plans for the lounge include adding gaming venues and possible renovation to the lounge.
Students will be required to show proof of vaccination when entering the lounge under the Reopening Ontario Act.
