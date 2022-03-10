USC president Zamir Fakirani said he’s disappointed in the gender-based violence prevention platforms put forward by the four candidates running for his job next year, saying they lack “community voices” and that “not a single candidate consulted” him before running.
Fakirani, who has been on a leave of absence during the elections campaigning period, expressed his disappointment in this year’s candidates in an Instagram story late Wednesday night.
“It is so disappointing how so few of the platforms I'm seeing for USC pres root their recommendations on gender-based violence prevention and response in community voices and in research,” he wrote.
In an interview, Fakirani explained he released the statement after receiving messages from students who were also “frustrated” by an apparent lack of consultations and detailed platforms from candidates this year.
“I think that each and every single platform could have been improved if they had engaged more diverse segments of our community when they were building the platform,” said Fakirani.
“Ideas are really, really important. But what's also important is making sure you know how to execute on those ideas. When we're not listening to community voices, and the voices of the people who are doing the work, we risk making suggestions that are not tangible and that are also not helpful.”
Fakirani urged students to vote in the upcoming election, saying students could vote for “less bad candidates” as “a tool of harm reduction” and writing in his post that the University Students’ Council “needs more than ever a USC president who recognizes their privilege.”
“For many communities on campus, retribution and punishment-based approaches aren’t always helpful,” Fakirani wrote. “We need these solutions, but we also need educational and rehabilitation solutions concurrently. This is why white men need to consult.”
Ethan Gardner, Andrew McCann, Michael Amodeo and Ben Jones are this year’s USC presidential candidates. Gardner identifies as bi-racial.
“I don't know the background of every single candidate,” Fakirani clarified. “But if you are white, or white presenting, you have privileges that your racialized counterparts don't have access to … that’s why it’s important to listen.”
While it is unorthodox for a sitting USC president to comment on the election of his successor, nothing in USC policy prevents executives from making statements, as long as they are not supporting one of the candidates’ campaigns as a volunteer or external party.
Fakirani said he hopes his criticism encourages the candidates for his role to “come forward and share with the community, how much they consulted” as he believes this information will be important for students in the voting booth.
“I know firsthand how hard it is to decide to run an election .. and I don't want any candidate to feel as though they shouldn't throw their hat in the ring.” said Fakirani. “But I think with that comes the responsibility to be listening to voices that do not reflect your own experiences.”
Voting for USC elections begins Thursday, Mar. 10 at 8 a.m. and closes 8 p.m. Friday.
