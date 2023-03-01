Three students have thrown their hats in the ring to be the next USC vice-president of external affairs. Emily Poirier, Kitt Kong and Harry Alorgbey Sardina have all placed bids for the internally-elected role.
The VP external advocates for student concerns to external stakeholders in the municipal, provincial and federal governments. The role will be elected alongside the next vice-president university affairs by USC councillors in a blind ballot on March 6.
Emily Poirier
Poirier is a fourth-year Huron University College student studying global health and refugee and migrant studies. She currently sits on the Huron students’ council as the vice-president of student affairs.
Poirier is a two-time Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance delegate, but she became involved in student affairs and advocacy in her first year at Huron, when she was a department representative on HUCSC. Poirier then became the assistant vice-president of student affairs in her third year before arriving at her current role. She was also a co-funder of the Safe Campus Coalition, organizing the mass anti-sexual violence walkout in September 2021.
Poirier said these roles have taught her about advocacy and writing policy papers, but also inspired her to take greater responsibility to address the “root causes” of campus issues.
If elected, Poirier aims to focus on gender-based and sexual violence, affordability, housing and transit.
“To me, affordability, transit and housing kind of all go together … that is the huge barrier to students being able to live well as students,” she said. “As Western continues to grow and as Western wants to hit that 50,000 [students] by 2030 mark, the problem is not gonna get any better.”
Poirier said one of her short-term goals is to advocate for more grants for the USC’s Food Support Services. In the long-term, she hopes to increase affordable housing in London for students and remove the provincial student loan interest rate.
She said her GBSV advocacy work will include promoting K-12 sex education and continuing the work of previous VP externals such as the campus climate survey and Anova’s sexual violence training.
Poirier's go-to Spoke bagel is mushroom swiss with spinach and feta cream cheese.
Kitt Kong
Kong, a fourth-year urban development studies student, has been involved in many areas of campus life. He was a foil fencer on the varsity fencing team, an undergraduate student representative on the GBSV action committee and a residence soph in his third year.
For the past six years, Kong has been involved in advocacy work at international and national non-profit organizations, serving as an Ocean Wise ambassador and a facilitator for the Student Commission of Canada, where he has held in-person events to lobby local councillors and members of Parliament on youth issues.
“I gained a lot of leadership experience in [the Student Commission of Canada],” said Kong. “We worked a lot with Indigenous youth and wanted to share their voices and their concerns because they are marginalized.”
If elected, Kong said the main priority he would want to address is bolstering student engagement by improving communications with faculty and residence councils. He would also want to host events to spread awareness fro external advocacy efforts, like inviting students to meet external stakeholders in the Spoke.
He feels some students don’t have a clear understanding of VP external role and he wants to translate it better.
Kong hopes to follow in the footsteps of this year's executive team in advocating affordability and accessibility for Western students. He specifically wants to focus on sharing students concerns about housing and transit in London.
“Our public transit system isn't the best. I know a lot of people personally struggle with it and it's very hard to get around London. I think that's one of the things I really want to investigate if I were to be elected,” said Kong.
Kong’s go-to Spoke bagel is also mushroom swiss with spinach and feta cream cheese.
Harry Alorgbey Sardina
Alorgbey Sardina is a fourth-year BMOS student with an honours specialization in legal studies. He is currently the president of Western Strength, a fitness club, and a Social Science councillor on the USC.
He’s worked his way up the ranks of Western Strength and the SSSC, having been involved in both organizations since his second year.
Alorgbey Sardina said he is running for VP external because he enjoys the “help the helpers” system currently in place, explaining when it comes to servicing students, no one can do it alone.
“I want to take an intersectional lens to examine the student-facing issues I hear, the different experiences of students and how these issues affect them,” Alorgbey Sardina said.
“We see these issues as pertinent to a certain faculty or a certain demographic, but at the end of the day, when you address these issues as something that's overarching and as something that can be a benefit to all students through an intersectional lens, that’s what’s most important.”
His main goals, if elected, are to hold consultations with councillors and students to better engage with the student body, tackle persistent issues and focus on aligning advocacy initiatives with the government’s current policies in place.
“Students have advocacy goals and initiatives that are not heard by the government because they don't align with their priorities,” Alorgbey Sardina said. “That's definitely a big thing I want to make sure is not the case this year.”
He named housing affordability, GBSV and student financial aid as the biggest issues on campus
Alorgbey Sardina’s go-to Spoke order is sausage, egg and cheese also on a mushroom and swiss bagel.
