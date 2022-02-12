Trucker convoys went through London for a second weekend in a row, causing road closures on campus before heading downtown. No traffic delays are reported by London police as of Saturday afternoon.
Two convoys of trucks drove through London in support of demonstrations in Ottawa and Windsor. London police shut down many downtown roads Saturday afternoon but said “there are no traffic delays.” London police are currently monitoring traffic and will “keep the public informed” on their social media pages.
If we have any traffic delays or road closures in the @CityofLdnOnt, we will share information to keep the public informed. Members of the public are encouraged to monitor our social media for road closure information and alternate routes. #ldnont /3— London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) February 12, 2022
The first “small convoy of approximately 20 vehicles” moved through the south end of London near Victoria Hospital, through the downtown core and passed by Western University Saturday morning before dispersing around 2:40p.m., according to London Police Services.
The second convoy of around 100 vehicles travelled up Richmond Street around 4:30 p.m., passing by Western’s main gates. Police said on Twitter "a small group of pedestrians entered the roadway on Richmond Street for a short period of time," while the convoy travelled north, but were moved along without incident.
Western limited vehicle access to campus around noon Saturday due to the demonstrations and said access to buildings on campus will be monitored. Students and employees continued to have unrestricted access to campus by foot and public transport and vehicle access resumed by 2:30 p.m..
Due to protest activity anticipated near campus, vehicular access to Western’s campus is restricted until further notice. Access to buildings will be monitored. #WesternU campus is open to students and employees. @LTCLdnOnt buses will have access to campus.— Western University (@WesternU) February 12, 2022
Students and employees who need to drive to campus can park in the Springett Lott — located on the west side of Western Road near Huron University College — and use “the tunnel to access campus,” they added to the Twitter thread. Those who already have vehicles on campus are allowed to exit.
Campus facilities, like eateries and libraries, remain open at regular operating hours.
London police closed downtown streets early Saturday afternoon, but assured London residents “the public, staff and emergency crews are able to access the hospital[s] in case of appointments, work and/or emergency.”
London police said they will “endeavour to minimize the impact on the travelling public and to ensure order and public safety.”
Update (Feb. 12, 2022. 5:08 p.m.): This article has been updated to include information on the second convoy traveling up Richmond Street.
