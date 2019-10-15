Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was welcomed by supporters chanting "Four more years" when he visited London on Monday, with the election just a week away.
The visit was meant to inject the London Fanshawe candidate, Mohamed Hammoud, with energy in the last week of elections.
Trudeau visited Hammoud's campaign offices as part of a tour through southwestern Ontario.
Peter Fragiskatos, the incumbent for Western University's London North Centre riding, and Kate Young for London West were also present.
After the two town halls Trudeau hosted on campus in recent years, both selling out Alumni Hall, the Prime Minister is unlikely to address Western students this election cycle.
He came to London twice this season, once in the summer and again on Thanksgiving Monday, both when few students were on campus.
The Prime Minister gave a brief speech in front of supporters, thanking campaign volunteers for showing him that there are people who "need to choose forward," in the elections.
He returned to a familiar refrain of his campaign, criticizing the "Conservative cuts" Premier Doug Ford has made across the province. He said in London that he doesn't want to strengthen the federal Conservative leadership to make similar decisions.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer saw Ford's actions, according to Trudeau, said "hold my beer" — another campaign catchphrase.
"That is not the approach we need for Canada," he said.
Trudeau said that for the past four years, his government has invested in families, seniors, young people and workers across the country, leading to a low unemployment rate with "over a million new jobs" created.
He also spoke of the strength of diversity in the country and how that allows for positive progress. His wife Sophie Trudeau shared his sentiment.
Mrs. Trudeau said "Canada needs to celebrate its diversity" when addressing the crowd. She continued on with the importance of people's hard work to continue building a Canada that is open for everyone.
"That will allows us create more equality, love, unity and more justice in this country."
The Trudeaus were joined by their two eldest children, Xavier and Ella-Grace.
Trudeau thanked everyone who took time out of their holiday to support him, especially campaign volunteers.
"We're just getting started," said Trudeau.
Wow, such a talented photographer
