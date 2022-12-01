Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to Western Thursday to announce a new dental benefit that will provide free dental coverage for Canadian children in need under 12 years old.
Trudeau made the announcement in Western’s University’s Dental Sciences Building alongside students and faculty from the university’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry and other attendees.
The Canada Dental Benefit will provide eligible families with an adjusted net income under $90,000 who do not have access to private dental insurance with direct, tax-free payment of $650 per child, per year to cover dental care expenses for their children under 12.
“Starting today, many parents can get their kids the proper dental care they need, without worrying about the bill,” said Trudeau. “We will always be there for families who need it most, when they need it most, and we will keep working to deliver much-needed relief now, as we build an economy that works for all Canadians.”
Ahead of his announcement at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, the Prime Minister met with families and their children, who had the opportunity to learn the value of good dental health from Western dental students. pic.twitter.com/O4oHkz8irU— Alex McComb (@alexmmccomb) December 1, 2022
Western president Alan Shepard kicked off the press conference, and highlighted Schulich’s commitment to serving “more than two million people in southwestern Ontario.” Campus’ student-run free dental clinic serves over 24,000 patients a year.
“[Schulich’s clinic] takes pride in serving patients who might otherwise have barriers to dental care and educates the next generation of dentists in Ontario and Canada,” said Shepard.
Trudeau thanked Shepard, as well as Dr. John Yoo, the dean of Schulich, and Dr. Carlos Quiñonez, the vice dean and director of Schulich for “welcoming [him] to Western University today. It’s great to be here. It’s great to be back.”
Trudeau also thanked Josh Morgan, London’s new mayor, and said he “really looks forward to working with [him] over the coming months and years as [they] deliver for Londoners and people across the country.”
Trudeau last visited London in June to attend a memorial marking the one-year anniversary of a deadly attack on a London Muslim family.
Before Trudeau arrived, Schulich students interacted with families and children in attendance, teaching them about oral hygiene and demonstrating dental procedures. Trudeau spoke to the students and children before he made the announcement.
Applications for the dental benefit launched today for the first benefit period starting Oct. 1, ending on June 30, 2023. The bill is set to be expanded to include those under 18, seniors and people living with disabilities in 2023 and expanded to all families with incomes under $90,000 by 2025.
