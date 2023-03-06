The Ontario government has extended a tuition freeze on colleges and universities for in-province students through the 2023-24 school year.
The tuition freeze does not apply to out-of-province domestic students, who will see their tuition increase by over 10 per cent next year. This is the first increase for out-of-province students in three years. The freeze also does not apply to international students.
The extension is the third consecutive tuition rate freeze for Ontario students since the provincial government decreased tuition by 10 per cent for the 2019-20 school year.
Within one day of the decision, Western University announced tuition would increase for out-of-province students. In an email to out-of-province students, Western’s Student Financial Services said tuition for full-time students would increase by $619 from the current $6,050 in the 2023-24 summer, fall and winter semesters — a 10.2 per cent increase.
The significant increase is partially a result of an increase for 2022-23 that Western decided to delay implementing. The school was allowed to increase tuition by five per cent this past school year but chose not to due to the decision’s late timing.
As of the 2020-21 school year, 8.4 per cent of incoming first-year students were out-of-province domestic students.
“I could understand it if it were a general thing that applied to everyone due to the economy and the extreme inflation that has been happening recently, but I don't feel great that it is just for out-of-province students,” said Sarah Hill, a first-year commercial aviation management student from British Columbia.
The year-over-year inflation rate in Canada as of January is 5.9 per cent — nearly triple the accepted value for healthy inflation.
Hill said she believes the government’s change is unfair. She outlined extra costs associated with going to university as an out-of-province student, such as flight tickets and other travel expenses.
“My family is already struggling to afford all the costs of university — not just tuition — but the added-on costs such as the residence prices, rent for next year, meal plan, books and spending money,” Hill said. “Having the added extra cost of tuition is a stress factor for my family, since it takes money out of the small amount of disposable income we already have.”
In 2022, Western reported a $127 million surplus. Less than 40 per cent of their revenue came from student fees. The university has reported more than a $570 million surplus since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the 2019-20 school year.
Western did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.
