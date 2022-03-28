Two candidates are running to be next year’s USC vice-president university affairs, a role that leads council in advocating to Western University’s administration for the interests of students.
Lauren Jarman and Rohan Singh have both placed their bids for the position on the 2022-23 executive team. University Students’ Council councillors will vote one of these candidates into the position via blind ballot.
Lauren Jarman
Jarman chose to run for the position after working with current VP university affairs Ziyana Kotadia and becoming passionate about advocacy work and inspired by the amount of people wanting to see women in leadership positions.
“I felt as though this is already something I was interested in so I think that [encouragement] really pushed me forward in my decision making to run,” said Jarman.
A three-time music councillor and fourth-year music and French student, Jarman worked with Kotadia and vice-president student support and programming Maddie Osborne to bring free menstrual products to the Music Faculty buildings via the Free the Dot. campaign this month.
Jarman has outlined four major advocacy points in her platform: mental health accessibility, EDI and decolonization training, anti-sexual and gender-based violence and coronavirus safety advocacy.
As a member of the mental health roundtable, one of Jarman’s long-term goals is to get the wheels turning on an initiative to support the needs of neurodivergent students by bringing a policy paper to administration.
“The current policy papers that we have from the USC are both mental health-related and both of those are fantastic,” said Jarman. “But the barrier I find is that a lot of the mental health work, both from the USC and on campus, seems to be very short-term and preventative. And when it comes to students who identify as neurodivergent, they may not be struggling with mental illness.”
The music councillor aims to work at the faculty level to provide financial aid to students through small initiatives like the faculty’s Undergraduate Gift Fund, which helps students buy new instruments, which she regards to be a short-term goal. The councillor also hopes to explore bringing more needs-based scholarships to Western.
Last but not least, Jarman’s go-to Spoke bagel is an asiago sourdough with spinach and feta cream cheese.
Rohan Singh
A three-time science councillor and the current student appeals support coordinator under the university affairs portfolio, Singh said his decision to run for VP university affairs was largely influenced by his experience working within the portfolio this year.
“I really loved talking to different Western stakeholders to push the needs of students and to really communicate to them what students are looking for,” said the fourth-year interdisciplinary medical sciences student.
Previously the academic orientation commissioner under the student support and programming portfolio, Singh’s platform focuses on advocacy geared towards sustainability, outreach, advocacy and recognition.
Singh’s long-term goals include advocating to Western to improve sustainability practices, including the revaluation of the university’s carbon neutrality plan.
“[Western has] missed all the milestones so far in terms of reducing their carbon emission, which is a glaring error on their end, [which] they do recognize and yet there's no action to fix that,” said Singh. “They received millions of dollars from our provincial government to make those sustainability changes and yet those changes haven’t occurred, so this raises the question of ‘where does that money go?’”
When it comes to short-term goals, Singh hopes to advocate for the expansion of the green bin program across campus to build on the current program that operates within the University Community Centre.
Singh’s go-to Spoke bagel is a jalapeno cheddar with roasted red pepper cream cheese.
