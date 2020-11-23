Two new coronavirus cases were linked to the Saugeen-Maitland Hall outbreak over the weekend.
One of the new cases is a student in Saugeen, bringing the building’s total case count to nine. The second case is linked to the Saugeen outbreak, but the individual lives outside of the residence.
There were no new cases related to the Perth Hall outbreak, keeping the case count at three.
“We don’t have conclusive evidence about whether the Perth and Saugeen [outbreaks] were linked and unfortunately we don’t have a source for either of those outbreaks,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
The MLHU is still investigating the source of both of these outbreaks, but said the Saugeen outbreak spread through activity in the residence. The university is also working with the MLHU to test students in both residences, which could expose more cases in the coming week.
The health unit declared an outbreak in Saugeen Thursday and then in Perth only three days later, comprising the university’s second and third residence outbreaks.
London saw 69 new cases over a three day period late last week. Though relatively high, the case number has been steady, compared to the “sky-rocketing” numbers in previous weeks and across the province, according to Dr. Mackie.
“We know the stakes are incredibly high,” London's Mayor Ed Holder said. “Especially right now, there’s so little margin for error.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest