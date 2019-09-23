Booth in UCC

Booth in the UCC atrium via WesternSavages

As Purple Fest tickets sold out today, students may have bought more than they can actually use from vendors, if they didn't clarify the rules.

The University Students' Council, which is organizing the concert, announced that online tickets sold out Monday afternoon. Each student who purchased tickets, at $59 per person plus tax, can cash in one for themselves and one for a guest.

And to get the tickets, the student needs to show their One Card. 

The website can guarantee students don't buy more than they can use, but sales of paper tickets at booths around campus, or third-party sales from small-time scalpers online, are less rigid.

A booth in the University Community Centre selling paper tickets told Alexander Feltis, fourth-year political science student, that he could buy several tickets for non-Western University students.

"They let me get four extra tickets for people who I said were not Western students," Feltis said. "And they said that was fine."

The booth had a USC tablecloth but was not being operated by the USC — instead, it was a third-party vendor who had 100 tickets to sell today.

Both Western Savages and Premier Life were running the booth. An employee denied they were over-selling, and said they had been selling one-for-one.

Nico Waltenbury, USC communications officer, said all vendors know the ticket policies.

"We understand that guest policies at concerts are atypical but the policy has been clearly communicated by our team on all of our event pages and it applies to any type of ticket sold," said Waltenbury.

As tickets sell out online, a small secondary market could crop up on social media, where sellers have no obligation to follow the rules.

On Monday, the day they sold out, an offering of three tickets on Kijiji appeared at a markup of $75 each. Some posts on popular student Facebook groups like UWO "Must Knows" show students offering extra tickets.

Waltenbury said concert attendees can get two entry wristbands per one student ID. Regardless of how many tickets students bring, they can only use two tickets.

"To students who have purchased tickets based on that misinformation, they should email purplefest@westernusc.ca," said Waltenbury. "We will work with them on a case by case basis."

