UC Tower

The new plaza in front of University College won a local architecture award earlier this month.

The space called Kent Walk was reconstructed last year, becoming a plaza with seating that flows into the long path down University College Hill.

London announced the Walk had won its Urban Design Award for public spaces and landscapes on Nov. 7.

The renovation was part of the Western’s Open Space Strategy for pedestrian safety.

“The motivation for this project is the desire to achieve a pedestrian oriented campus," said director of Planning, Design & Project Administration, Micheal McLean.

Before the renovation, the area was a parking lot; the award refer to the space as "Kent Drive."

“I actually think that now calling it Kent Drive is a bit of a misnomer,” adds McLean.

Construction took one year, stretching from early May to the end of September.

Some of the renovations included replacing the asphalt with paving stones, which McLean said showed the project's focus on pedestrians.

“A new stone retaining wall has in-wall lighting and has power so, if you’re sitting on the seat wall you can actually plug your device in.” said McLean.

UC's main entrance now has a wide doorstep, making room for class and graduation photographs.

“[It's] interesting to see how space is being utilized in ways we never really would have anticipated — including one marriage proposal,” McLean said.

The design and execution for this project included London architects Tillmann Ruth Robinson, Arthur Lierman Landscape Architecture, Yuna Hur Lighting Design and Western itself.

McLean is excited for future plans designing other areas of the core of campus including Middlesex Drive, which is starting construction as soon as next year.

2
0
0
0
0

The Gazette news section is run by news editors and staff. Reach the news section by emailing news@westerngazette.ca or call 519-661-2111 ext. 81505.

Comment Rules

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Defamation. No comments that appear to be defamatory, derogatory or libelous.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments are approved manually and may take some time to show up on the site. All comments, as long as they follow the rules above, will be approved. We encourage all viewpoints and positive discussion.

Load comments