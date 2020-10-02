The recent outbreak of COVID-19 among Western students prompted the school to suspend some non-academic on-campus services, while most will remain open to some degree.
Western swiftly shut down some on-campus services, but the roll-back leaves many services operating that were closed in the previous phase three, with about 40 per cent of Western employees still on campus.
“This is a temporary measure,” Lynn Logan, vice president operations and finance, said in an email to students on Sept. 22. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely, follow recommendations from the Middlesex-London Health Unit, and reassess the situation on a regular basis."
Despite claims in a press release on Sept. 17 that Western would be “restricting access to libraries and several other buildings, effective immediately,” all libraries are continuing to operate as they were before the outbreak.
The libraries will remain open to students but service will continue to operate at limited capacity. Face coverings and social distancing, supplies provided for students to clean their work station before and after use, and required check in and check out.
“Since we have reopened the libraries to the campus community, our visitors have been successfully demonstrating adherence to health and safety protocols, and we are grateful for the support,” said Logan.
But, as of Sept. 18, all in-person athletics are cancelled sports and recreation will only conduct virtual programming, meaning practice fields and TD Stadium are closed.
In the University Community Centre, The Spoke, Tim Horton's, Starbucks and Subway continue to offer takeout and the Centre Spot and the Wave are closed. Seating areas in the UCC have also been blocked off, as students are not permitted to remove their mask and eat indoors.
According to University Student's Council president Matt Reesor, the USC has chosen to keep some of its services opened to students out of necessity.
“Our number one priority is the health and safety of students; keeping The Spoke open for takeout is a way for us to ensure students have access to food options on campus while ensuring the community is safe,” said Reesor in an email to the Gazette.
All UCC basement services will remain open with the exception of the hair salon, the Smooth Wax Bar and LifeTouch, the photography studio. Western Film's brief reopening has also been postponed until further notice.
The Peer Support Centre, located on the second floor of the UCC, is taking online appointments only and Food Support Services, a USC-run food bank, will continue allowing in-person food hamper pickup in the UCC
The Grad Club restaurant, run by the Society of Graduate Students and located in the basement of Middlesex College, will also remain open for take-out only.
Western's President Alan Shepard said in a Board of Governors meeting that he hopes these closures will last no more than two weeks to a month — putting reopening around the week of Oct. 18.
Most Western buildings remain open but according to the email sent by Massey on Sept. 23, students will need their Western ONECard to get into unoccupied classrooms.
All closures began Sept. 18 and are deemed temporary.
