A false fire alarm evacuated the University Community Centre in the middle of Canada’s first FIFA World Cup soccer game against Belgium Wednesday.
According to Shannon Byron, the public information coordinator at the London Fire Department, the incident “was a mechanical false alarm in [Western’s] fire system … [with] no fire and no injuries.”
Outside the evacuated UCC at 2 p.m., students spread conspiracy theories that the alarm was pulled intentionally by a rabid soccer fan in an attempt to gain a coveted seat in the Spoke, where the game was being live-streamed.
“Someone had to have done it. There’s no way. This is too much of a coincidence,” said first-year engineering student Aidan Bugler.
Bugler was at the Spoke watching the game with fellow first-year engineering students Ryan Pinel and Gabriel Santos when the alarm went off.
“I think someone was trying to get a spot at the Spoke. It was packed so they pulled the fire alarm to try and get in,” said Santos.
At 2:16 p.m., people wearing Building Emergency Team vests told students and staff they could go back in the UCC. The 15 minutes cost students the chance to watch Canada’s missed penalty kick on the big screen.
Once inside, students crowded outside the Spoke in the UCC atrium waiting for the sliding security gate to open, chanting “we want beer.” One student held a tablet in the air for the crowd to watch the World Cup game. The Spoke reopened at 2:22 p.m. with the crowd of students slowly moving in.
Students are returning to the Spoke for the World Cup streaming event. pic.twitter.com/0tNQlLO581— Jessica Kim (@jjjesskim) November 23, 2022
“The students did the right thing by evacuating with the alarm bells ringing,” said Byron.
The alarm caused some confusion when it initially went off as, according to staff, it didn’t sound like a typical fire alarm and appeared to come through the building’s PA system, rather than the alarm system. Steve Byers, who works at Graphic Services on the second floor of UCC, described the fire alarm as “some sort of digital beep” and he had “no idea what it was.”
“I knew it wasn’t the fire [alarm] but there was no announcement over the same PA explaining what it was,” added Byers.
The University Students’ Council told the Gazette they have no further information about the fire alarm. Western University did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
Canada lost the soccer game 1–0.
— with files from Veronica MacLean
