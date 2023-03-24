The USC announced its newly-hired vice-presidents on Friday, completing the executive team for the 2023-24 school year with an all-women VP group.
Meredith MacFarlane will be the University Students’ Council’s next VP orientation and programming, Bianca Gouveia will be VP student services and Tamsen Long will be VP communications and public affairs.
MacFarlane is a fourth-year sociology student who has been involved in Orientation Week during her time at Western University. As a two-time Social Science soph turned programming assistant, she applied for the role to give back to the community.
“The Orientation community has really given me a lot … and I just want to be able to give back to it and make some positive impact,” said MacFarlane. “I’m hoping to increase student engagement all around, whether that’s OWeek or throughout the year, coming out of the effects of [COVID-19].”
MacFarlane said she will also prioritize inclusivity and safety when planning OWeek and the USC’s programming, which includes events like Purple Fest. She said she enjoyed the soph leadership and general soph training she completed this year and will work to implement it again.
Council approved structural changes to the executive team at their Nov. 30, 2022 meeting, which included the transition of the VP student support and programming position to MacFarlane’s role as VP orientation and programming. The name change reflected the importance of orientation and moved the responsibilities of student supports like the food bank to another new role — VP student services.
Gouveia will take on the VP student services role, and said she decided to apply after getting involved in areas within the USC that fell under this portfolio. As a peer support volunteer, VP remote of peer support and early outreach leadership developer, she believes her experience will allow her to “transition fairly easily.”
“Since this is a new portfolio, I think my main goal is to just get it on the right track and provide a really good foundation for the USC so we continue to be successful in future years,” said Gouveia.
The fourth-year sociology student also gained an interest in running after seeing incoming USC president Sunday Ajak’s campaign.
“After looking at Sunday’s campaign and what he was running for, it made me even more excited,” said Gouveia. “I just knew that I’d be able to contribute to his campaign goals and accomplish everything that he wants this year.”
Gouveia added that she and Ajak have met briefly to discuss some projects in the pipeline they are hoping to work out once their term starts.
Long is a fifth-year student studying women's studies, history and political science. She calls herself “USC-adjacent” and is currently the associate vice-president public affairs — which inspired her to apply for VP communications.
As a Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence soph and Spoke employee for two years, Long has been involved in various campus roles.
Similar to MacFarlane, Long hopes to continue student engagement, specifically noting the “huge turnout” during the past election season.
“A bunch of students got tuned into the USC, so I want to make sure that we keep that up throughout the year,” said Long. “I’m really excited to work with Sunday and get started with the team.”
MacFarlane, Gouveia and Long will join VP university affairs Maria Farooq and VP external affairs Emily Poirier, as well as Ajak, on the executive team for the upcoming school year.
MacFarlane, Gouveia and Long were hired by six-person internal panels. The outgoing USC president, the outgoing VP for the hired position and the USC senior manager of People and Development are non-voting members who provide insight to the three voting members — the incoming president, a USC’s board of directors member and an elected USC councillor — who make the final decision.
This is unlike the selection process for VP university affairs and VP external affairs, who are elected through an internal blind ballot by USC councillors representing their constituents.
Seventy-eight of the 90 eligible student representatives — 86.6 per cent — voted in the VP university affairs and VP external affairs election this year.
The newly-hired VPs will begin transitioning into their roles in the coming weeks.
