The USC announced its newly hired vice-presidents on Thursday, completing the executive team for the 2022-23 school year.
The new hires include Cameron Cawston, who will be taking on the role of vice-president student support and programming, Ethan Biswurm who will serve as vice-president governance and finance and Keemia Abbaszadeh as vice-president communications and public affairs.
Cawston, Biswurm and Abbaszadeh join Lauren Jarman and Jessica Look, the University Students’ Council’s vice-president university affairs and vice-president external affairs respectively, as well as next year’s USC president Ethan Gardner, on the executive team for the upcoming school year.
The newly appointed VPs Cawston, Biswurm and Abbaszadeh were hired by internal panels.
All three hired VPs were selected by panels made up of the incoming and outgoing USC presidents, the outgoing vice-president for that position, a member of council, a member of the USC’s board of directors and a representative from the USC's human resources team. The outgoing president, the outgoing VP and the human resources representative serve as non-voting members who support and inform the decisions of the panel.
This is unlike the selection process for VP university affairs and VP external affairs, who are elected via internal blind ballot by USC councillors representing their constituents.
Only two thirds of the eligible student representatives voted in the VP university affairs and VP external affairs election this year.
The newly hired VPs will begin transitioning into their roles with help from outgoing VPs in the coming weeks.
Correction (April 14, 2022, 9:03 p.m.): This article has been corrected to reflect the updated composition of the VP hiring panels
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest