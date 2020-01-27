New purple signage was brought to Richmond Row this month, marking the route of a USC bus service meant to help students who are out late.
The Mustang Express, a shuttle service formed in 2011, offers free transportation for students past midnight on weekends, after the city bus transportation has shut down.
This gives Western students a safe method of getting back to campus or home at no cost, throughout the school year.
With the new signage, the University Students' Council hopes to promote the free service, making it even more accessible and easily identifiable for students who want to experience London’s urban life at late hours.
Transportation is often a major concern for students, especially when the city bus service stops at midnight every weekend, the time when the night is just getting started for many students.
The USC said the bus fleet was designed to fill that gap.
“The Mustang Express exists to help students get home from Richmond Row after LTC’s regular operating hours — saving students money and improving student safety,” said Nico Waltenbury, communications officer of the USC.
“We hope that the new signage helps students find the late night shuttle pick up locations and take advantage of an incredible USC service free for all Western undergraduate students.”
Since providing this service, the USC has helped 14,300 students annually get back for free past LTC operating hours.
In addition to the Mustang Express, the USC also provides students with the Exam Shuttle Service, which runs throughout the night during December.
