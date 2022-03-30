Editor’s note: The Gazette is funded by student ancillary fees.
Student fees for next year’s proposed University Students’ Council budget see an increase from $1,061 per main campus student to $1,074. Students at affiliate campuses see a hike from $965 to $971.
The largest increase for students is the transit pass which is rising by $14 for main campus students. Health and dentals plans are also rising by seven per cent at a cost of $12 each. All other student services see small increases under $10.
Despite increases across the board, the proposed fees for all students are only one per cent higher overall due to cuts made to other services.
The budget proposes cutting funding for Western Film, the USC’s on-campus movie theatre, and the Student Aid Endowment Fee, which traditionally contributes to financial awards and scholarships.
The budget will be voted on in Wednesday’s council meeting to determine whether it will be implemented for the 2022-23 student year.
